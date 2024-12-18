Ana Orsini Cause of Death: 'Beloved' TV News Anchor Dies Suddenly Aged 28 as Tributes Pour In

A television news station in Arizona is grieving the loss of its "beloved" 28-year-old anchor. Ana Orsini, the host of the flagship morning show on CBS affiliate KOLD News 13 in Tucson, Arizona, died last week after suffering a brain aneurysm, the station confirmed. Her death was announced on Monday by KOLD News13 co-anchors Tyler Butler and Carsyn Currier.

Orsini was remembered for her lively and humorous personality, with Currier visibly emotional as she shared the heartbreaking news of her colleague's sudden death. The TV host was so deeply emotional, Butler had to step in and continue reading the station's tribute to Orsini, while holding his co-anchor's hand for support.

Tragic and Untimely Death

"Our beloved friend and co-anchor Ana Orsini passed away unexpectedly last week," Butler began.

"Ana had been here at 13 News since June of 2023," Currier added, struggling to hold back tears. "We are devastated by this loss."

Butler took over from there, saying, "We had the opportunity to work with every day and we do want you to know that what you saw with her on-air, the funny, crazy person she was - she was just like that off camera and more so."

Currier managed to steady herself long enough to introduce a tribute that had been prepared by the station.

"Of course, we're wearing pink just for her. And while there's no perfect way to remember the life Ana led, we do want to honor her by sharing our favorite Ana moments with you," she said.

She Will be Missed

Orsini started her journalism career in 2018 in Lubbock, Texas, as both an anchor and reporter after graduating from Texas A&M University. She then worked for three years at NewsWatch 12 before joining KOLD News13 in Tucson, Arizona, in June 2023.

Tributes from her other colleagues flooded in, honoring the Denver native.

"We lost a beloved member of our KOLD news team. Ana Orsini was our anchor, a leader of the morning team, and most importantly a great friend to so many at the station," co-anchor Cory Kowitz wrote on social media.

"I had the pleasure of working with her during the morning," Kowitz added. "Rest in peace Ana."

Ashe Hajek, a former NewsWatch 12 producer, remembered Orsini as a "force to be reckoned with."

"When I first met Ana, she was confidently dressed head-to-toe in pink," Hajek recalled.

"She led with authenticity and never hesitated to push others to discover their true potential. Her compassionate heart and fearless spirit touched everyone she met. The lessons she taught me about strength, hope, and self-belief will stay with me forever."