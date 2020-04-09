Coronavirus, the deadly pandemic that originated from Wuhan, China is now killing thousands of people in all nooks of the globe. As per the latest updates, Covid-19 has caused the death of more than 88,000 people, and the total number of infected people has risen to 1.5 million. In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists has started claiming that the rollout of 5G is catalyzing the spread of this deadly pandemic.

Is 5G catalyzing the spread of coronavirus?

As per conspiracy theorists, 5G technology that was recently rolled out in the United States and the United Kingdom is literally hampering the immune system of humans, and this is one of the main reasons behind the increased number of infected people in these countries. They also point out the example of countries like India where the number of coronavirus patients is comparatively less, despite a heavy population.

Conspiracy theorists believe that 5G is using high-frequency signals when compared to 4G, and they argue that these signals are destroying the health of people where towers are installed. However, medical experts believe that there is no scientific base in these arguments. They assure that there is zero evidence to substantiate the negative effects of 5G on human health.

Can 5G signals penetrate into human skin?

In a recent article written on The Conversation by Stanley Shanapinda, a Research Fellow, La Trobe University, it has been revealed that 5G signals do not have the capability to penetrate into human skin, and help the coronavirus enter the human body.

"5G radiation can't penetrate the skin, or allow a virus to penetrate the skin. There is no evidence 5G radio frequencies cause or exacerbate the spread of the coronavirus. Also, the protein shell of the virus is incapable of hijacking 5G radio signals. This is because radiation and viruses exist in different forms that do not interact. One is a biological phenomenon and the other exists on the electromagnetic spectrum," wrote Shanapinda.

The researcher also added that high-speed internet is the necessity of modern times, as most of the people are working and studying from home due to the Covid-19 outbreak.