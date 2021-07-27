Super Junior's Heechul Broke Up with Ex-Girlfriend over Video Game Addiction; is it Twice's Momo Wonder Netizens

Super Junior's Heechul and Twice's Momo announced the news of their separation just a few weeks ago. After revealing to the world about their relationship last year, the idols have decided to part ways, leaving their fans across the globe wondering the reason behind their split.

Break Up Over Video Addiction

Now, Heechul's latest comment on a chat show became fodder for rumour mongers to speculate around his break-up. Well, the idol, on MBN's 'Fallen for Korea – International Couple' reveals about breaking up with his ex-girlfriend over his addiction to video games.

On the show, there was a discussion about an international couple having issues in their relationship since the husband is fully immersed in the video game.

The other international wives discuss how their husbands are addicted to the video game and the MCs explain the average cost of gaming equipment during which Heechul reveals about parting ways with his former girlfriend.

However, netizens assumed that he had broken up with Twice's Momo over video game addiction and started commenting about it. Although Heechul did not mention her name and stated one of his ex-girlfriends, people were quick to pass sympathy towards her and criticize him.

Nonetheless, a few sensible netizens came to Heechul's rescue.

@moonlbyun: how can u assume it's momo? don't spread misinformation. apeuril: We already knew about this. He even made an MV about it before Face with tears of joy stop stirring hate on heechul and momo JimGar: Knowing the type of women this dude seems close too, I would have given up gaming a long time ago or anything else. Especially if it was Momo. Haha but to each their own. He did say in the past that he didn't want marriage. Pluviophile: Kim Hee Chul will be sharing about how he HAD ONCE broken up with his girlfriend because of his love for games.

It does not always about his last ex-girlfriend y'all.

Stop assuming. While the show has not aired yet. BAKHTAWAR ARSLAN: You know people can assume things fastly this news need to be spread fastly too don't judge him read this before writing a toxic comment.

The episode will be aired on 28 July at 11 pm KST.

Both Heechul's Label SJ and Momo's JYP Entertainment confirmed that the idols have parted ways and refused to divulge details about their split. It is reported that their busy schedules have forced them to end their relationship.

Earlier, he was linked up with a model named Ivy and Taeyeon from Girls' Generation.