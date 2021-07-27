Super Junior's Heechul Broke Up with Ex-Girlfriend over Video Game Addiction; is it Twice's Momo Wonder Netizens

Super Junior's Heechul and Twice's Momo announced the news of their separation just a few weeks ago. After revealing to the world about their relationship last year, the idols have decided to part ways, leaving their fans across the globe wondering the reason behind their split.
Break Up Over Video Addiction
Now, Heechul's latest comment on a chat show became fodder for rumour mongers to speculate around his break-up. Well, the idol, on MBN's 'Fallen for Korea – International Couple' reveals about breaking up with his ex-girlfriend over his addiction to video games.
On the show, there was a discussion about an international couple having issues in their relationship since the husband is fully immersed in the video game.
The other international wives discuss how their husbands are addicted to the video game and the MCs explain the average cost of gaming equipment during which Heechul reveals about parting ways with his former girlfriend.
However, netizens assumed that he had broken up with Twice's Momo over video game addiction and started commenting about it. Although Heechul did not mention her name and stated one of his ex-girlfriends, people were quick to pass sympathy towards her and criticize him.
Nonetheless, a few sensible netizens came to Heechul's rescue.
The episode will be aired on 28 July at 11 pm KST.
Both Heechul's Label SJ and Momo's JYP Entertainment confirmed that the idols have parted ways and refused to divulge details about their split. It is reported that their busy schedules have forced them to end their relationship.
Earlier, he was linked up with a model named Ivy and Taeyeon from Girls' Generation.