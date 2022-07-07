Hunter Biden Seen Smoking Crack and Drinking While Naked in Float Tank During Detox Program in Newly Surfaced Video

A video showing Hunter Biden smoking drugs inside a sensory deprivation tank, during a detox program that Joe Biden funded, is being widely circulated on social media.

The cellphone-captured clip, which was retrieved from Hunter's abandoned laptop, shows him naked, floating on his back, as reported by The Sun.

Video Captured at Detox Facility

The video shows the President's scandal-plagued son smoking what appears to be a crack pipe and drinking out of a White Claw hard seltzer. He continues to take hits while gazing into the camera and playing soft background music.

According to text messages obtained by The Daily Mail, the seven-minute video was captured at Blue Water Wellness in Newburyport, Massachusetts. On January 30, 2019, Hunter had scheduled a visit here for floatation therapy. Watch the clip below:

Biden Paid for Hunter's Treatment

He was urged to visit the spa by a therapist pal, whom Hunter had turned to for help in his battle to kick drugs. Just one month earlier Hunter had texted his dad Joe complaining that he didn't have enough money for the treatment program on top of bills and alimony.

"Hey dad I've been trying to resolve some immediate financial issues - alimony tuitions and my bill for this program but the cash I am counting on will not arrive until the end of the week," Hunter wrote in texts marked to his father.

"Is it possible to make me another short term loan in the same amount and I will send it back no later than 10 days," he added.

"I'm really embarrassed to ask and I know it's unfair of me to put you in that position right now," Hunter wrote on December 4, 2018.

"Hunt tell me what you need. No problem," Joe Biden responded. "Ok how do you want to do this I can pay tuition directly and their housing and give you the rest." The President messaged again on December 6 to confirm: "75 being wired today. Love."

In another exchange that took place weeks later, just before New Year's Eve, Hunter messaged his father convincing him to fund a $20,000 three-month program at a "sober house" and detox facility in New York City and his father happily obliged.

"Just called Mel he will get 20 to your account this afternoon tomorrow morning at latest. He will contact me when transfer goes through," Joe Biden wrote to his son in a reply on Jan. 2, 2019.

There is no suggestion the staff at Blue Water Wellness were involved in his drug abuse or that anyone else knew what the father-of-five was getting up to as he lounged naked and all alone, in the secluded tank.