Joe Biden Paid Hunter's Bills for Sex Workers from Russian Escort Agency - Report

Blinded by the love for his son, Joe Biden unknowingly paid the bills for sex workers from a Russian Escort Agency, according to a report. The recent revelation has created a furor on social media as Biden's detractors have called him a "traitor" and a "cheater" who despite knowing his son's corrupt practices funded him thoughtlessly.

A report by the Washington Examiner stated that Hunter Biden has spent more than $30,000 on sex workers between November 2018 and March 2019 as payment to the sex worker including Russian-based model agency called UberGFE.

Joe Biden Squandered Money to Fund His Son

Hunter was not just involved with Russian sex workers as there have been files in his laptop that clearly indicate towards his links with prostitutes from Las Vegas.

According to a report published by the New York Post, President Biden wired his 52-year-old son $100,000 to help him pay bills from December 2018 through January 2019.

Joe Biden inadvertently financed his son Hunter's dalliances with a Russia-linked escort ring, according to a report Monday.

The report further states that an escort from Russia, Eva, told Hunter Biden in January 2019 that the total charge for 16 hours with an escort would be $9,500 while directing him to wire the funds to a bank account linked to a woman with a Russian email address.

The most suspicious part being Joe Biden text message sent to Hunter to ensure if the funds went through.

Replying to @seanhannity a Twitter user wrote , "You guys keep making my boy Hunter Biden a king. The republican male is entirely out of step with the American Man. I wish @JoeBiden was my dad. Shiiiit, 30k for Russian escorts? I'm down. Republicans will never understand. Bible thumpers."

Another Twitter user stated, "Reportedly Hunter's response to the report that he spent 30k of his Dad's money on Russian escorts was "that he spent the money better than Dad could have."

"Haha a blinded groomer !! Pelosi knocks a Hispanic child, her hubby is charged with DUI, and we discover our @potus was funding Hunter's Russian escorts. Just another week in the Democrat Party. Maybe they are creating another fake Russian dossier for the hearings! No integrity!" read a tweet.