40-Year-Old Man Who Fled Singapore While on Bail Deported from Thailand, Faces Vice Charges

A 40-year-old Singaporean man was arrested after being deported from Thailand, where he had allegedly fled while out on bail and continued to be involved in vice-related activities.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 17, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the man is expected to be charged in court with multiple offences, including those linked to vice activities and absconding while on court bail.

The case traces back to October 21, 2024, when the man was among 17 individuals arrested during islandwide enforcement operations targeting suspected vice and drug-related activities. He was subsequently charged under the Women's Charter and released on bail, with his passport impounded as part of the conditions.

However, he failed to attend a scheduled court mention on December 12, 2024. An arrest warrant was issued, and investigations later revealed that he had left Singapore illegally.

The authorities had launched a cross-border effort to locate him. The SPF's Criminal Investigation Department, working closely with the Royal Thai Police, tracked him to Thailand. He was eventually arrested on February 24, 2026, in Prachuap Khiri Khan province during a joint operation. He had earlier been located in Chonburi province.

Investigators believe that the man continued to orchestrate vice activities in Singapore remotely while based in Thailand.

On the same day he was arrested overseas, local enforcement actions led to the arrest of three women aged between 25 and 38 near River Valley Road and Geylang Lorong 32 for their suspected involvement in vice-related offences. Investigations into these activities are ongoing.

With the assistance of Thailand's Immigration Bureau, the suspect was deported to Singapore and arrested upon arrival on March 17.

If convicted, he could face significant penalties. Offences under the Women's Charter, such as living on the earnings of prostitution or managing vice operations, carry jail terms of up to seven years and fines of up to S$100,000. Additional charges for illegal departure from Singapore may result in fines of up to S$2,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both. Absconding while on bail is also a serious offence, punishable by up to three years' jail, a fine, or both.