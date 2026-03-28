$37.7 Million Payday: How BlackRock Rewarded Larry Fink After Big Year

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink earned $37.6 million compensation in 2025.

Stock-based awards drove increase, alongside salary and cash bonus.

Company reported record $14 trillion assets under management.

Shareholders approved pay package despite prior advisory firm opposition.

According to a regulatory proxy filing published Friday, BlackRock is reporting serious growth in chief executive compensation, with CEO Larry Fink making $37.6 million in 2025.

In 2024, the rise of stock-based awards by an increase of over 30.8 million dollars made a big contribution to the growth. The wage bill was made of a basic pay of 1.5 million dollars and a 10.6 million dollars cash bonus.

Such a filing comes after seven years of good financial performance in the firm which is to date the largest asset manager in the entire world. In January, BlackRock reported that its assets under management had been at its highest record of 14 trillion, indicating the continuity of inflows and market returns on all investment platforms.

In its 2025 results, the company also posted above the Wall Street expectations in fourth-quarter results. Net profit amounted to 2.18billion without one-time items with increased fee income and operating efficiencies.

Fink indicated a momentum of growth into the new year in a letter to investors, and a projection of additional growth possibilities in global markets.

BlackRock has been a subject of scrutiny by stockholder advisory firms when it comes to its executive compensation. The Normal Topics have indicated that a year ago the Institutional Shareholder Services advised that the executive compensation packages be voted out at the firm, on grounds relating to alignment of pay.

67% of Voting Approves Move

The same recommendation notwithstanding, BlackRock has reported that 67 percent of the voting by shareholders approved its executive compensation resolutions, meaning that a majority of investors voted in favor but leaving a significant number of investors displeased.

The compensation design used by Fink and especially the jump in use of stock awards is symptomatic of a wider trend within large financial institutions wherein the executive compensation is pegged on long-term performance and the stock share returns.

There have been mixed results in the market. The appreciation of BlackRock shares is approximately 4.5 percent in 2025 and it has decreased by over 12 percent already in 2026, reflecting the changing investor sentiment in the face of broader market instability.

The revision of the compensation disclosure will follow the more proactive examination of the executive pay, governance and alignment between the executive pay and shareholders value by the asset managers particularly those years when the stock returns show a good financial performance.