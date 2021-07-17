International Business Times, Singapore Edition
2PM's Junho Nearly Beats BTS' V, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo Moves Ahead of Jungkook in Boy Group Rankings

BTS' Jimin has held on to the top place for the 31st consecutive month in a row. 2PM's Junho rose to second from third place while BTS' V has slipped to the third position in the list released by Korean Business Research Institute.

2PM's Junho Nearly Beats BTS' V
2PM's Junho and BTS' V. Instagram

Unbeatable Jimin
Jimin has scored a brand index reputation of 5,772,316, a participation index of 1,263,266, a media index of 1,148,795, a community index of 1,802,504 and a communication index of 1,557,750. Compared to the previous month, his overall score has come down.

Last month, his brand index reputation stood at 6,416,266.

2PM's Junho has scored a brand index reputation of 4,536,876, a participation index of 1,082,924, a media index of 1,014,975, a community index of 1,068,242, and a communication index of 1,370,735. Last month, his overall index stood at 3,743,920.

BTS' V has taken third place and Junho beat him by a margin of 28,536. The septet's brand index reputation for July stands at 4,508,340. It has scored a participation index of 1,065,541, a media index of 978,986, a community index of 1,164,164, and a communication index of 1,296,820.

With a participation index of 1,122,903, a media index of 1,006,561, a community index of 928,537, a communication index of 1,296,820, and a brand index of 4,354,821, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has narrowly missed the opportunity to replace V in the fourth position.

5 to 10th Positions
BTS' Jungkook and Jin are in the fifth and sixth positions in the list with a brand index reputation of 4,157,246 and 3,361,719, respectively. They are followed by Super Junior's Kim Heechul whose brand index reputation stands at 2,705,306.

BTS
BTS members will perform Permission to Dance and Butter on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Twitter/BTS

BTS' RM, Suga, and Bigbang G-Dragon are in the next three positions with a brand index reputation of 2,084,760, 2,029,449, and 2,005,304.

While BTS' Jimin remains unbeatable, 2PM's Junho has pushed down V to third place in the boy group member brand reputation rankings.

The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.

