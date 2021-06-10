Here is Why Shin Sung Rok And Cha Eun Woo Are Leaving The Variety Show 'Master In The House'

Actor Shin Sung Rok and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo have decided to quit the SBS variety show Master in the House also known as All The Butlers. SBS has issued a statement in this regard. Though a clear reason for the stars leaving the show was not given, the statement claims that Shin Sung Rok and Cha Eun Woo will concentrate on their main careers.

"Members Shin Sung Rok and Cha Eun Woo who have been with us in joy and in sorrow will be leaving Master in the House after the broadcast on June 20. After careful discussion, the production team decided to respect the decisions of the two members who are wanting to focus more on their main careers," stated SBS' Master In The House production team.

"We share our deep gratitude to the two brothers Shin Sung Rok and Cha Eun Woo who always gave us many laughs on Master in the House. We will continue to support them," the statement read. Thus final episode of both the stars in Master In The House will air on June 20. The show airs every Sunday, at 6.25 PM KST.

What is Master In The House?

Master In the House is a show where the cast spends a night at the houses of a reputed personality, who has achieved a milestone in his/her field. The resource person is called as a master and the cast members spend two days and one night together to reveal the lives and lifestyle of the masters.

The variety show started airing on SBS from December 31, 2017. In fact, this was the first fixed variety show for Vagabond actor Lee Seung Gi since his discharge from the army in October 2017.

Master In The House had Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung, Shin Sung Rok, Kim Dong Hyun and Cha Eun Woo of Astro as the permanent cast. Shin Sung Rok joined the show on Dec. 29, 2019. His first episode was aired on January 12, 2020.

Cha Eun Woo joined the show on April 21, 2020 along with Kim Dong Hyun. Their first episode was aired on May 3. Lee Sang Yoon and Yook Sung Jae of BtoB were former members who quit the show on February 18, 2020.

Thus, now Shin Sung Rok and Cha Eun Woo will say goodbye to Master In The House show after their final appearance in the episode 177. It can be remembered that Shin Sung Rok had declined the role in hit drama The Penthouse as the shooting dates were clashing with his Master In The House schedule.