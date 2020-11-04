Kpop band 2AM member Seulong has been indicted for killing a pedestrian. However, reports stated that the singer has come to an agreement with the victim's family and settled the case. Details of the settlement have not been revealed.

Lim Seul Ong, famously known as Seulong, was charged with violating the 'Special Act on the Handling of Traffic Accidents' in August 2020. The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office and the prosecution stated that the specific the amount of fines for summary indictment cannot be revealed. It was confirmed that Seulong agreed with the conditions of bereaved family. However, his agency Jellyfish Entertainment is yet to react to the news of Seulong's indictment.

Fatal Accident

Seulong was driving his SUV in Eunpyeong, Seoul, at 11:50 pm on August 1 when his car hit a pedestrian. It is said that the pedestrian was trying to cross the road when the signal was cleared for the vehicles. In addition, it was raining heavily that day and the road was slippery.

The pedestrian was admitted to the hospital but did not respond to the treatment and died in the hospital. The cops from Seoul Seobu Police Station had confirmed that Seulong was not drunk when the incident occurred. The police had secured footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the spot of accident. Seulong's car's black box was also confiscated.

Seulong in Custody, Trauma

Following the pedestrian's death, Seulong was taken into custody and was questioned by the police. Later, he was allowed to go home. Reacting to the news, Seulong's agency Jellyfish Entertainment had said that Seulong was in a trauma because of the incident. The agency apologized and expressed their condolences to the victim's family.

Seulong is not only known as a singer but also is popular as an actor. He made his acting debut with drama Personal Taste in 2010 that starred Lee Min Ho and Son Ye Jin. He also starred opposite Lee Min Jung in Lunch Box. This was a single-episode anthology MBC Best Theater. He also starred in the movie Acoustic. Seulong was a part of sitcom Welcome to the Show. He had also hosted the popular music program Inkigayo with Nickhun and Sulli. His acting projects include movie 26 Years, dramas The Fugitive of Joseon, Hotel King Hogu's Love and The Star Next Door.