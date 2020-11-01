The King Eternal Monarch actor Lee Min Ho has put his mind to rule the world of social media. Lee Min Ho is currently the No1 South Korean actor in terms of social media following. The actor who has got highest following on Instagram and Facebook has entered another popular media --YouTube -- by launching his official channel.

The Heirs actor launched his own YouTube channel on October 30. He released his channel titled "leeminho film" with a movielog. It is impressive that the actor has used the font chosen by his fans as the logo of his social media video channel.

Staying true to the title, Lee Min ho posted a video of what looked like a summary of his journey of the entertainment industry. The first movielog showed clippings of Lee Min Ho's drama from Boys Over Flowers to the recent drama The King Eternal Monarch including his movies.

The video also had montages of him walking into various award ceremonies. The first video released on October 31 surely presents the summary of his journey so far in the world of Kdramas and films.

Glimpse into Lee Min Ho's 'Common Man Life'

Lee Min Ho posted his second movielog on November 1. This video gives a glimpse into his life as a common man. Lee Min Ho tries to enjoy a walk on the pathway, climb the stairs of an off-city limits region, crosses the road in the middle of the night, gets scared when dog barks... all this when the entire city is asleep. It looks like he is trying to do everything that he cannot in the presence of people.

Just within two days of the launch Lee Min Ho has 138,000 subscribers. The first movielog has 120,000 views and the second one has amassed 352,000 views within hours of posting it. Thus, Lee Min Ho has actually proved himself as the king of social media.

On the work front, Legend Of The Blue Sea actor is all set to star in the AppleTVPlus show Pachinko. He will star as Hansu, a migrant merchant living in Japan with ties to organized crime. He also embarks on a complicated relationship with far-reaching consequences. This international drama series is based on Min Jin Lee's best-selling novel titled Pachinko.