Im Seulong [Lim Seul Ong] of 2 AM was involved in an accident that killed a Jaywalker in Seoul on August 1. The singer is said to be in a state of shock and there are no reports of driving in the influence of alcohol. Seulong's agency Jellyfish Entertainment has issued a statement following the death of a pedestrian.

The agency started the statement with condolences and said may the victim of the fatal accident rest in peace. The accident occurred as Seulong was driving his SUV through Eunpyeong, Seoul at 11:50 p.m. KST and hit a man who was crossing the road. It is said that the pedestrian signal light was red.

"On August 1, Im Seulong was driving his car in rain when the accident occurred. While driving, he collided with a pedestrian crossing the road. Right after the accident, Im Seulong immediately took emergency measures on site, but the victim unfortunately passed away while he was being taken to the hospital," the statement read.

Seulong Did Not Drive Under The Influence of Alcohol

"Im Seulong was questioned by the police according to protocol and was sent home afterwards, but he is in a state of shock," stated Jellyfish Entertainment. The agency said that it cannot reveal any more details as the case in under investigation. It also apologized to the family of the victim. "We understand how much pain the victim's family members must be in, and we would like to sincerely apologize to them," said the agency.

Reports claim that after the accident 33-year-old Seulong is said to be in a state of shock. It is also said that immediately after the accident he rushed the victim to the hospital, but he succumbed to injuries on his way to the hospital.

According to metro.uk, Seoul Seobu Police Station said that they are investigating the details of the situation and are checking if Seulong violated the Road Traffic Act including speed limits. However cops said that Seulong was not driving under the influence.