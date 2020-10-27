Former member of B.A.P., Himchan was booked for driving under the influence of alcohol and hitting a guardrail on Monday, October 26, just a day after he released his comeback single Reason Of My Life.

Himchan had drinks at Dosan-Daero Gangnam and drove his car under the influence of alcohol. Police found the singer at the spot and when checked, his alcohol level was found to be very high. It is said that there are chances that his license could be revoked. However, no casualty or injury was reported following the incident.

Himchan has released a statement regarding drunken driving and apologized to his fans. "I deeply apologize for causing a controversy through the drunk driving accident that happened yesterday. I am deeply reflecting on having disappointed the public with an inappropriate and shameful incident," he said.

On October 25, after releasing the single, Himchan had said, "I wanted to greet my fans once again. It's been a long journey and I didn't know where I was going. I realized I still have a long way to go. I don't know where it'll end but I'm going to march onward. I poured my heart and soul into this song for my fans who have waited patiently for me."

Himchan Sexual Harassment Case

Reports also said that Himchan is said to have agreed to have driven under the influence as he was found in an inebriated state. Police have taken the singer for further questioning. This is not the only case against Himchan as he is still facing probe in a sexual harassment case registered in 2018. Next hearing of this case is scheduled for November 18.

Himchan has denied the claim of of the complainant of sexually harassing her. His agency TS Entertainment issued a statement regarding the case and had said that Himchan would take part in the investigation to provide evidence to the police. During the hearing Himchan and the complainant gave contradictory versions of the incident, making the prosecution opt for further probe into the matter.