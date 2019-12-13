Comedian Chris Cotton, best known for his work on Comedy Central, died at the age of 32, the network announced on Thursday.

"We're devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton – a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around. He will be missed," the network wrote. Cotton's cause of death has not been made public so far.

According to reports, Cotton and his wife were expecting a child soon. His wife of eight years, Erica, is due on Feb. 11. The couple set up a baby gift registry on Target with the message, "We are so excited that you would like to shower us with gifts as we celebrate the coming of Baby Blu. We can not wait to meet him/her!"

A GoFundMe page has been set up with proceeds going towards Erica and their family.

"If Chris ever made you laugh, enraged or shake your head please pay that forward with a donation," the GoFundMe page reads. It also says that there will be upcoming memorial/comedy shows in both New York City and Philadelphia to honor Cotton.

According to Cotton's recently published memoir, What My Dad Did: My Theory on Joke Writing, he made frequent appearances at the Raven Lounge in Philadelphia as part of Center City Comedy.

"A few weeks ago Chris Cotton randomly hit me up to thank me for a gig I got him YEARS ago that led to some other work for him," Hannibal Buress tweeted. "I was in the middle of booking Isola Fest and booked him during the call. I was psyched to see him this weekend. RIP."

"The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" writer Nate Dern wrote: "Chris was a beautiful person with so much love to give. Everyone loved him instantly. He regularly made me laugh so hard that I cried. I am honored that I got to work with him and know him. Love you, Chris. Rest in peace."

A memorial service for Cotton is scheduled for Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. at The Loft at City Winery in Philadelphia, according to the restaurant's website.