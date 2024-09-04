Chad Richards: Suspect Arrested in Shooting Death of Award-Winning College Gymnast Kara Welsh ID'd as Relationship Between Two Still Unclear

The man accused of shooting dead 21-year-old University of Wisconsin-Whitewater gymnast Kara Welsh has been identified as Chad T. Richards, according to police. Richards, 23, from Loves Park, Illinois, was arrested on Friday night for allegedly fatally shooting the award-winning gymnast multiple times.

Welsh, of Plainfield, Illinois, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at an off-campus apartment just before midnight on August 30. The apartment is located about a block from the university's main campus, as reported by the Whitewater Police Department. Whitewater police have requested charges to the district attorney's office, including first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct while armed, authorities said.

Killed Her Mercilessly

Police suspect that Welsh knew Richards, but the nature of their relationship remains unclear. Officers responded to the apartment just before midnight on Friday, where they found Welsh dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Richards was present in the apartment when the officers arrived, according to the police statement.

"Through investigation, it was determined that leading up to the shooting, an altercation had occurred between the two," police said, adding that their investigation is ongoing.

Welsh's family is devastated after their loss.

"We're all still trying to wrap our heads around this," Welsh's cousin, Shane Welsh, said.

"There's so many emotions we're all feeling by everyone that's family, friends, classmates, coaches. We're all so broken by this."

Welsh was about to start her senior year at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where she was a dedicated member of the Warhawk gymnastics team.

Last year, she won an individual national title in the vault event. Welsh was also pursuing a major in management.

School and Community Mourns Death

University Chancellor Corey King informed students and faculty of Welsh's death in a message on Saturday.

"Kara Welsh, age 21, from Plainfield, Illinois, died in a shooting off campus on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024," he wrote.

"Kara was majoring in management in our College of Business and Economics and was a standout member of the Warhawk gymnastics team, winning an individual national title on the vault in 2023.

"We know the news of Kara's death is heartbreaking for our close-knit university community.

"It is a time when we are all called upon to support one another, to process, and to grieve."

King also said that counseling services will be offered to UW-Whitewater students, faculty, and staff, and that the school's flag will be flown at half-staff on September 3, the start of the fall semester, in Welsh's honor.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support her parents, Nancy and Tom Welsh, and her sister, Kaeli.

"Kara was a daughter, sister, dear friend and teammate who grew up in Plainfield, Illinois," it read.

"Kara had a unique ability to bring joy to any person she crossed paths with, always putting a smile on people's faces with her sense of humor, unwavering support and sweet disposition.

"Kara, 21 years old, was excited to be in her rising senior year as a gymnast at UW-Whitewater which was abruptly cut short on August 30th, by a heartless act of violence. We are completely heartbroken for our beloved Welsh family — Nancy, Tom, and Kaeli as they navigate this incredibly difficult time."