2024 KBS Song Festival: Date, Venue, Hosts, Performers, Streaming Details, and More

The 2024 KBS Song Festival is all set to entertain K-pop fans worldwide with stunning performances by bands and artists this weekend. With only two days left for the musical event's live telecast, the organizers have shared several details about the star-studded stage program, including the date, time, venue, hosts, performers, and streaming details.

Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) has presented the musical event since 1981. The program was initially broadcast as an award show. Singer Choi Hee Joon was the first person to receive an award at the star-studded ceremony in 1965. Singer Kim Jong Kook was the last person to win an award at the KBS Music Awards 2005. The organizers changed the program's name to KBS Song Festival in 2006. Since then, it aired as a non-competitive music festival.

Here is everything about the 2024 KBS Song Festival, including the date, time, venue, hosts, performers, and streaming details.

Date, Time, Venue, and Theme

The annual musical festival will occur at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday (December 20) at 8:30 PM KST.

The musical event's theme this year is Infinity. The festival aims to celebrate the limitless connections made by K-pop artists and bands through music.

Hosts

IVE member Jang Won Young, actor Kim Young Dae, and rapper Zico will host the glam event. Won Young is returning as the host for the fourth consecutive year. She hosted the musical event with Rowoon last year. She was the MC in 2022 with Kim Shin Young and Na In Woo. The IVE member co-hosted the glam event with Arin, Soobin, and Sunghoon in 2021. Zico and Young Dae are hosting the star-studded event for the first time.

Performers

The 2024 KBS Song Festival will feature performances by a stellar lineup of K-pop artists and bands, including NCT 127, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, aespa, (G)I-DLE, IVE, BOYNEXTDOOR, Lee Chan Won, Jang Min Ho, Young Tak, Lee Young Ji, P1Harmony, ONEUS, Kep1er, CRAVITY, KISS OF LIFE, tripleS, and UNIS. Music lovers can expect legendary acts by Baby V.O.X, Jinusean, Goo Joon Yeob, Yoon Soo Il, and S.E.S. member Bada.

When and Where to Watch?

The 2024 KBS Song Festival will air live on KBS2TV on Friday (December 20) at 8:30 PM KST. The total running time is 180 minutes. Music lovers can watch the star-studded ceremony live online on TV.

K-pop fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

