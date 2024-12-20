KBS Song Festival  2024 Live Stream: How to Watch Special Stage Performances of ENHYPEN and More

Christmas is only four days away, and K-Pop fans worldwide eagerly wait for their favorite year-end musical program, including the KBS Song Festival 2024. The annual star-studded show will feature special stage performances by popular South Korean boy groups BOYNEXTDOOR and ENHYPEN. Korean music bands and artists, such as NCT 127, NCT DREAM, aespa, (G)I-DLE, IVE, Lee Chan Won, Jang Min Ho, Young Tak, and Lee Young Ji, will perform at the glam event.

IVE member Jang Won Young, actor Kim Young Dae, and rapper Zico will host the star-studded musical program. It will begin with a live broadcast on KBS2TV on Friday (December 20) at 8:30 PM KST. The musical event would approximately air live for 180 minutes. People in Korea can watch the star-studded ceremony live online on TV. Korean music lovers from different countries, including Singapore, Hong Kong, the US, and the UK, can watch the show live online here.

What are the special performances to watch out for?

BOYNEXTDOOR member Sungho, ENHYPEN members Jay and Jungwon, (G)I-DLE member Miyeon, and IVE member Liz are gearing up to treat their fans worldwide with a special gift during the KBS Song Festival 2024.

Legendary hip-hop duo Jinusean will collaborate with BOYNEXTDOOR and IVE member Jang Won Young for epic stage performances. The team-up between BOYNEXTDOOR members and Jinusean will feature a blend of hip-hop songs from different generations. Won Young will team up with Jinusean to pay tribute to Uhm Jung Hwa.

Young Dae will collaborate with ENHYPEN member Heeseung and showcase his singing skills on stage for the first time. K-pop fans can look forward to a reunion of Baby V.O.X for the first time in 14 years. The girl group members will collaborate with KISS OF LIFE for a stage performance that will leave a lasting impression.

NCT member Mark will set the stage on fire with his latest single, Fraktsiya. Korean music lovers can expect magical performances by BOYNEXTDOOR member Sungho, ENHYPEN members Jay and Jungwon, (G)I-DLE member Miyeon, and IVE member Liz. Veteran artist Yoon Soo Il will take the stage with the classic hit Apartment.

Who are the other performers?

KBS Song Festival 2024 will feature performances by a stellar lineup of K-pop artists and bands, including NCT 127, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, aespa, (G)I-DLE, IVE, BOYNEXTDOOR, Lee Chan Won, Jang Min Ho, Young Tak, Lee Young Ji, P1Harmony, ONEUS, Kep1er, CRAVITY, KISS OF LIFE, tripleS, and UNIS.

Watch the Teaser Below:

The broadcasting network has released several teasers for the upcoming annual music festival. Check out the videos below: