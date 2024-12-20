2024 KBS Song Festival Special Stage Collaborations: BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN, and More

The 2024 KBS Song Festival will feature impressive stage collaborations by several K-pop bands and artists, including BOYNEXTDOOR and ENHYPEN. The broadcasting channel shared details about fun stage collaborations that aim at bridging generations. According to the festival organizers, the musical event will cater to Korean music lovers from different eras.

As the countdown for the star-studded program officially begins, KBS revealed an exciting lineup of artists and bands who will set the stage on fire this Saturday. The stage collaborations will feature performances by legendary hip-hop duo Jinusean, IVE member Jang Won Young, BOYNEXTDOOR, Kim Young Dae, ENHYPEN member Heeseung, Baby V.O.X, KISS OF LIFE, NCT member Mark, ENHYPEN members Jungwon and Jay, (G)I-DLE member Miyeon, IVE member Liz, and BOYNEXTDOOR member Sungho, and veteran artist Yoon Soo Il.

2024 KBS Song Festival Special Stage Collaborations

Legendary hip-hop duo Jinusean will collaborate with BOYNEXTDOOR and IVE member Jang Won Young for epic stage performances. The team-up between BOYNEXTDOOR members and Jinusean will feature a blend of hip-hop songs from different generations. Won Young will team up with Jinusean to pay tribute to Uhm Jung Hwa.

Young Dae will collaborate with ENHYPEN member Heeseung and showcase his singing skills on stage for the first time. K-pop fans can look forward to a reunion of Baby V.O.X for the first time in 14 years. The girl group members will collaborate with KISS OF LIFE for a stage performance that will leave a lasting impression.

NCT member Mark will set the stage on fire with his latest single, Fraktsiya. Korean music lovers can expect magical performances by BOYNEXTDOOR member Sungho, ENHYPEN members Jay and Jungwon, (G)I-DLE member Miyeon, and IVE member Liz. Veteran artist Yoon Soo Il will take the stage with the classic hit Apartment.

How to Watch?

The 2024 KBS Song Festival will begin with a live broadcast on KBS2TV on Saturday (December 20) at 8:30 PM KST. The musical event would approximately run for 180 minutes. People in Korea can watch the star-studded ceremony live online on TV.

Korean music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the glam event with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.