2024 SBS Drama Awards: Date, Time, Hosts, Performers, Streaming Details, and More

The 2024 SBS Drama Awards will take place on Saturday (December 12), and K-drama lovers can expect a night full of stunning performances. Top performers for the glam event include The Fiery Priest 2 cast members BIBI, Ahn Chang Hwan, and Go Kyu Pil, dance crew La Chica, and girl group (G)I-DLE. People in Korea can watch the star-studded ceremony live online on TV.

K-drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) has presented the annual award show since 1993. It honors outstanding achievements in Korean dramas telecast on the broadcasting channel that year. Jang Seok Jin will produce the glam event, which will feature the return of television personality Shin Dong Yup as a host for the eighth consecutive year.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 SBS Drama Awards, including the host, performers, when and where to watch the ceremony.

When and Where to Watch?

The annual award ceremony will occur at the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Saturday (December 21) at 8:35 PM KST. K-drama lovers in Korea can watch the star-studded ceremony on TV. Korean drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, and the UK, can watch the award show on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of the 2024 SBS Drama Awards:

US - 6:35 AM

Canada - 6:35 AM

Australia - 10:05 PM

New Zealand - 12:35 AM

Japan - 8:35 PM

Mexico - 5:35 AM

Brazil - 8:35 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:35 PM

India - 5:05 PM

Indonesia - 6:35 PM

Singapore - 7:35 PM

China - 7:35 PM

Europe - 12:35 PM

France - 12:35 PM

Spain - 12:35 PM

UK - 11:35 AM

South Africa - 1:35 PM

Philippines - 7:35 PM

2024 SBS Drama Awards Performers

Fiery Priest 2 cast members BIBI, Ahn Chang Hwan, and Go Kyu Pil will set the stage on fire with their epic collaboration. The trio will entertain their fans with a live rendition of the hit digital single Bam Yang Gang. The song was a viral hit this year and topped both domestic and international music charts.

Dance crew La Chica will light up the stage with their creative, unique, and exclusive Carol dance routine. They will open the award show with their grand performance. The viewers can expect surprise performances by the dance crew members. They could entertain their fans with K-pop dance remix performances.

Girl group (G)I-DLE will perform several of their hit songs, like Fate and Super Lady. The organizers have teased a stunning performance by the cast members of the upcoming SBS dramas. K-drama lovers can watch the show to see the cast members and dramas involved in this mesmerizing stage performance.

Who Will Host the 2024 SBS Drama Awards?

Television personality Shin Dong Yup, Lovely Runner star Kim Hye Yoon, and WJSN member Bona will host the star-studded ceremony. Dong Yup will return as an MC for the eighth time. Hye Yoon will host the star-studded ceremony for the first time. Bona will also host the glam event for the first time.

2024 SBS Drama Awards Nomination Categories:

Grand Prize (Daesang)

SBS Special Award

Top Excellence in Acting Awards

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Actor in a Miniseries

Best Actress in a Miniseries

Best Actor in a Mid-Length Drama

Best Actress in a Mid-Length Drama

Best Actor in a Special Planning Drama

Best Actress in a Special Planning Drama

Best Actor in a Serial Drama

Best Actress in a Serial Drama

Best Actor in a Genre & Fantasy Drama

Best Actress in a Genre & Fantasy Drama

Best Actor in a Romantic-Comedy Drama

Best Actress in a Romantic-Comedy Drama

Best Actor in a Monday–Tuesday Drama

Best Actress in a Monday–Tuesday Drama

Best Actor in a Wednesday–Thursday Drama

Best Actress in a Wednesday–Thursday Drama

Best Actor in a Daily/Weekend Drama

Best Actress in a Daily/Weekend Drama

Best Actor in a Miniseries Fantasy/Romance Drama

Best Actress in a Miniseries Fantasy/Romance Drama

Best Actor in a Miniseries Genre/Action Drama

Best Actress in a Miniseries Genre/Action Drama

Best Actor in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama

Best Actor in a Miniseries Fantasy Drama

Best Actress in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama

Best Actor in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama

Best Actress in a Miniseries Romance/Comedy Drama

Excellence in Acting Awards

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Actor in a Miniseries

Best Actress in a Miniseries

Best Actor in a Mid-Length Drama

Best Actress in a Drama Special

Best Actor in a Special Planning Drama

Best Actress in a Special Planning Drama

Best Actor in a Serial Drama

Best Actress in a Serial Drama

Best Actor in a Drama Short

Best Actress in a Drama Short

Best Actor in a Fantasy Drama

Best Actress in a Fantasy Drama

Best Actor in a Genre Drama

Best Actress in a Genre Drama

Best Actor in a Romantic-Comedy Drama

Best Actress in a Romantic-Comedy Drama

Best Actor in a Monday–Tuesday Drama

Best Actress in a Monday–Tuesday Drama

Best Actor in a Wednesday–Thursday Drama

Best Actress in a Wednesday–Thursday Drama

Best Actor in a Daily/Weekend Drama

Best Actress in a Daily/Weekend Drama

Best Actor in a Miniseries Fantasy/Romance Drama

Best Actor in a Miniseries Genre/Action Drama

Best Actress in Miniseries Fantasy/Romance Drama

Best Actress in Miniseries Genre/Action Drama

Best Actor in a Mini-Series Genre/Fantasy Drama

Best Actress in a Mini-Series Genre/Fantasy Drama

Best Actor in a Mini-Series Romance/Comedy Drama

Best Actress in a Mini-Series Romance/Comedy Drama

Supporting Awards

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Special Acting Awards

Actor

Actress

Producer's Award

Top 10 Stars

Big Star Award

Newcomer Awards

Best New Actor

Best New Actress

New Star Award

Youth Awards

Best Young Actor

Best Young Actress

Popularity Awards

Netizen Popularity Award

SBSi Award

Best Couple Award

Sitcom

Excellence Award, Actor in a Sitcom

Excellence Award, Actress in a Sitcom

Best New Actor in a Sitcom

Best New Actress in a Sitcom

Popularity Award in a Sitcom

Variety

Achievement Award