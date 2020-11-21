Melon Music Awards 2020, popular as MMA 2020 has announced the winners if Top 10 Artists category. BTS, BLACKPINK, IU are among the artists that have won the most popular category of the Melon Music Awards. Here is the complete list of nominees for various awards including Album of the Year and Best OST.
The MMA will be a four-day event and will be held from December 2 to 5. The grand award ceremony will be held on December 5 at 7 p.m. KST. Soompi confirmed that BTS, DAY6, Jang Beom June, and Im Young Woong will perform on the occasion.
The first round of voting was held between November 11 and 20. Melon users cast their votes for the 10 best artists based on their performance on the music streaming platform in 2020. The winners of Top 10 artists' category were chosen based on 80 percent by Melon download, streaming counts and 20 percent by votes.
Winners of Top 10 Artists of MMA:
- Baek Yerin
- EXO's Baekhyun
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Im Young Woong
- IU
- IZ*ONE
- Kim Ho Joong
- Oh My Girl
- Block B's Zico
Here is the complete list of nominees for various categories under MMA 2020:
Artist of the Year:
- Baekhyun
- Baek Yerin
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- IU
- IZ*ONE
- Kim Ho Joong
- Lim Young Woong
- OH MY GIRL
- Zico
Album of the Year:
- Baekhyun - Delight
- Baek Yerin - Every Letter I Sent to You
- BLACKPINK - THE ALBUM
- Bol4 - Youth Diary II
- BTS - Map of the Soul: 7
- Hwasa - María
- IZ*ONE - BLOOM*IZ
- NCT 127 - Neo Zone
- OH MY GIRL - Nonstop
- Red Velvet: The ReVe Festival: Finale
Song of the Year:
- Baek Yerin - Square (2017)
- BLACKPINK - How You Like That
- BTS - Dynamite
- Hwasa - María
- IU - Eight (Prod. & Feat Suga of BTS
- MC The Max - Bloom
- OH MY GIRL - Nonstop
- Red Velvet - Psycho
- SSAK3 - Beach Again
- Zico - Anysong
Best New Artist
- Cignature
- Cravity
- MCND
- TREASURE
- Weekly
Best Dance Track (Female)
- BLACKPINK - How You Like That
- Hwasa - María
- IZ*ONE - Fiesta
- OH MY GIRL - Nonstop
- Red Velvet - Psycho
- Best Dance Track (Male)
- BTS - Dynamite
- J.Y Park - When We Disco (Duet with Sunmi)
- NCT Dream - Ridin'
- SEVENTEEN - Left & Right
- SF9 - Good Guy
Best Rap/Hip&Hop
- BTS - ON
- Jessi - Nunu Nana
- Rain, Jay Park, HAON, Sik-K, pH-1 - Gang (Remix)
- YUMDDA, The Quiett, Deepflow, Simon Dominic - IMMADO
- Zico - Anysong
Best R&B/Soul
- Baekhyun - Candy
- Baek Yerin - Square (2017)
- Lee Hi - Holo
- Paul Kim - But I'll Miss You
- Taeyeon - Happy
Best Rock
- DAY6 - Zombie
- IU - Eight (Prod. & Feat. Suga of BTS)
- N.Flying - Oh Really
- Suho - Let's Love
- Younha - Dark Cloud
Best OST
- Gaho - Start Over
- IU - Give You My Heart
- Jeon Mido - I Knew I Love
- Jo Jung Suk - Aloha
- Kim Feel - Someday, The Boy
Best Ballad
- Baek Ji Young - No Love, No Heartbreak
- DAVICHI - Dear
- IU, Sung Si Kyung - First Winter
- Jung Seung Hwan - My Christmas Wis
- MC The Max - Bloom
Best Pop
- Anne Marie - Birthday
- Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber - Stuck with You
- Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
- Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo, BTS - Savage Love (Laxed Sire N Beat)
- Sam Smith - To Die For
Hot Trend Award
- Jo Jung Suk
- SSAK3
- Sik-K
- Trotman 6
- Zico
Netizen Popularity Award
- A-pink
- Baekhyun
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- IU
- IZ*ONE
- Lim Young Woong
- OH MY GIRL
- SSAK3
- Suho