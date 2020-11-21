Melon Music Awards 2020, popular as MMA 2020 has announced the winners if Top 10 Artists category. BTS, BLACKPINK, IU are among the artists that have won the most popular category of the Melon Music Awards. Here is the complete list of nominees for various awards including Album of the Year and Best OST.

The MMA will be a four-day event and will be held from December 2 to 5. The grand award ceremony will be held on December 5 at 7 p.m. KST. Soompi confirmed that BTS, DAY6, Jang Beom June, and Im Young Woong will perform on the occasion.

The first round of voting was held between November 11 and 20. Melon users cast their votes for the 10 best artists based on their performance on the music streaming platform in 2020. The winners of Top 10 artists' category were chosen based on 80 percent by Melon download, streaming counts and 20 percent by votes.

Click here to vote for your favorite idol and group for Melon Music Awards 2020.

Winners of Top 10 Artists of MMA:

Baek Yerin EXO's Baekhyun BLACKPINK BTS Im Young Woong IU IZ*ONE Kim Ho Joong Oh My Girl Block B's Zico

Here is the complete list of nominees for various categories under MMA 2020:

Artist of the Year:

Baekhyun

Baek Yerin

BLACKPINK

BTS

IU

IZ*ONE

Kim Ho Joong

Lim Young Woong

OH MY GIRL

Zico

Album of the Year:

Baekhyun - Delight

Baek Yerin - Every Letter I Sent to You

BLACKPINK - THE ALBUM

Bol4 - Youth Diary II

BTS - Map of the Soul: 7

Hwasa - María

IZ*ONE - BLOOM*IZ

NCT 127 - Neo Zone

OH MY GIRL - Nonstop

Red Velvet: The ReVe Festival: Finale

Song of the Year:

Baek Yerin - Square (2017)

BLACKPINK - How You Like That

BTS - Dynamite

Hwasa - María

IU - Eight (Prod. & Feat Suga of BTS

MC The Max - Bloom

OH MY GIRL - Nonstop

Red Velvet - Psycho

SSAK3 - Beach Again

Zico - Anysong

Best New Artist

Cignature

Cravity

MCND

TREASURE

Weekly

Best Dance Track (Female)

BLACKPINK - How You Like That

Hwasa - María

IZ*ONE - Fiesta

OH MY GIRL - Nonstop

Red Velvet - Psycho

Best Dance Track (Male)

BTS - Dynamite

J.Y Park - When We Disco (Duet with Sunmi)

NCT Dream - Ridin'

SEVENTEEN - Left & Right

SF9 - Good Guy

Best Rap/Hip&Hop

BTS - ON

Jessi - Nunu Nana

Rain, Jay Park, HAON, Sik-K, pH-1 - Gang (Remix)

YUMDDA, The Quiett, Deepflow, Simon Dominic - IMMADO

Zico - Anysong

Best R&B/Soul

Baekhyun - Candy

Baek Yerin - Square (2017)

Lee Hi - Holo

Paul Kim - But I'll Miss You

Taeyeon - Happy

Best Rock

DAY6 - Zombie

IU - Eight (Prod. & Feat. Suga of BTS)

N.Flying - Oh Really

Suho - Let's Love

Younha - Dark Cloud

Best OST

Gaho - Start Over

IU - Give You My Heart

Jeon Mido - I Knew I Love

Jo Jung Suk - Aloha

Kim Feel - Someday, The Boy

Best Ballad

Baek Ji Young - No Love, No Heartbreak

DAVICHI - Dear

IU, Sung Si Kyung - First Winter

Jung Seung Hwan - My Christmas Wis

MC The Max - Bloom

Best Pop

Anne Marie - Birthday

Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber - Stuck with You

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo, BTS - Savage Love (Laxed Sire N Beat)

Sam Smith - To Die For

Hot Trend Award

Jo Jung Suk

SSAK3

Sik-K

Trotman 6

Zico

Netizen Popularity Award