Fans of the Descendants of the Sun star are elated as it has been confirmed that Hallyu star Song Joong Ki will host the Mnet Music Awards [MAMA] 2020. He has returned as the host of MAMA after a gap of two years.

The news of Song Joong Ki anchoring the grand music award show was announced by Ilgan Sports. Soon, the Mnet too took to social media and confirmed the news. This is the fourth time Song Joong Ki is hosting the Ment award show.

Innocent Man Hosting MAMA Fourth Time

Mnet had roped him in for the first time as its host in 2012 after the release of one of the popular dramas of the actor, The Innocent Man. Then the actor took a break of four years from hosting it. He again anchored the show for two consecutive years in 2017 and 2018.

Last year, his best friend Park Bo Gum took on the role of becoming the host for MAMA 2019, as Song Joong Ki had announced divorce with his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye Kyo. But this year, the actor has returned with a bang.

The official handle of MAMA wrote on Twitter: "Came back after a long time! Introducing you the best host of the 2020 MAMA, SONG JOONG KI." This year's award ceremony will be held in Korea on December 6. It will be a non-face-to-face event and is expected to be live streamed to the international audience too.

The organizers had earlier stated that top Kpop groups including BTS, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, NCT, GOT7, MONSTA X and TXT are confirmed to be performing at MAMA 2020. Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki is currently busy shooting for the drama Vincenzo.

Song Joong Ki plays a Korean-Italian lawyer in the drama, who represents a mafia don named Concielli. The actor is also awaiting the release of his Sci-fi movie Space Sweepers. The movie is slated to be released on Netflix soon. Song Joong Ki is also waiting for the completion of shooting of the movie Bogota that was halted due to coronavirus restrictions.