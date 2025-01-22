Zuckerberg Caught Ogling Lauren Sanchez Again, This Time on Instagram, a Day after META CEO Kept on Staring at Her Cleavage

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has been called out once again for appearing to admire Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez — this time just a day after cameras seemingly caught him ogling at her prominent cleavage during President Trump's inauguration. This time the META CEO once again showed his admiration for Sanchez.

This time, the he stirred attention by "liking" a seductive photo of Jeff Bezos' fiancée on Instagram, the social media platform owned by his company, Meta, leading to a wave of online mockery from internet users. On Monday, a viral video showed Zuckerberg looking down at the 55-year-old, who attended the event in a revealing outfit featuring white lace lingerie.

Attesting Her Racy Snap

Social media users soon started trolling Zuckerberg after he liked a racy photo of Sanchez on Instagram. "You guys are literally gonna get him killed by his wife lmao," wrote one X user in reference to Zuckerberg's longtime wife Priscilla Chan, whom he married in 2012.

"Will Zuck lose his Amazon Prime," another user mockingly wrote.

"Zuck making likes private next," joked a third user, referencing Instagram's current feature that lets anyone view the posts others have liked.

X removed public likes in June last year. Sanchez, 55, turned heads when she attended the 47th president's inauguration wearing a daring, lingerie-style bustier beneath a sleek white blazer.

Zuckerberg, 40, who sat next to Sanchez and Bezos, became the subject of online laughter when a photo showed him seemingly staring directly at her striking décolletage.

The former TV reporter revealed the lace ensemble — which appeared to be an $1,800 Alexander McQueen satin-edged bustier — after she removed her white coat and sat down in the Capitol Rotunda.

Trolled on Social Media

"Mark Zuckerberg (and some guy behind him) were caught staring at a woman's breasts during the inauguration," wrote one X user.

"Eyes up Zuck," another post on X, formerly Twitter, read, while "Mark Zuckerberg is ready to risk it all for Jeff Bezos' fiancée at the inauguration," another person joked.

The group of tech moguls was later spotted seated together for the inauguration ceremony, joined by Jeff Bezos, 61, and Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan.

The seating arrangement turned awkward when Sanchez was seen deliberately avoiding eye contact with Zuckerberg's wife during a tense moment captured on camera.

Meanwhile, Chan was spotted engaging in conversation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and mingling with a few other political figures.

Sanchez appeared less interested in socializing and stayed close to Bezos. At one point, she glanced up at the Capitol ceiling, then nudged Bezos to draw his attention to something above, all while holding onto his arm.

Chan didn't join in the brief exchange between Sanchez and Bezos, instead turning her back to the pair as she continued her conversation with others.

It's unclear whether the two women were able to have a conversation, but their lack of interaction might have been influenced by the seating arrangement inside the Capitol.