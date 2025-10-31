Zohran Mamdani Shouted to Defund 'Israeli Settler Violence' Months Before Hamas' October 7 Attack, Newly Surfaced Video Shows

Newly surfaced video shows socialist mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani fervently calling for an end to "Israeli settler violence" during a rally in New York City — months before Hamas launched its deadly terror attack on October 7, 2023. The video has since gone viral ahead of the election.

Mamdani can be seen in the video leading the crowd in repeated chants of "not on our dime" during an anti-Israel rally held in Midtown Manhattan in July 2023. "That's what we're calling for. We are calling for it because we know that the days of inconsistency, the days of drawing the lines in Palestine, those days are over," he told the crowd.

Mamdani Unmasked

"What we are calling for is the end of our complicity as New Yorkers." The resurfaced footage began circulating on social media this week. The rally, held months before the Hamas attacks, was organized in support of a bill Mamdani introduced in Albany.

The legislation sought to revoke the nonprofit status of New York groups that raise money for Israeli organizations and the Israeli military.

"When I grew up in this city, I grew up hearing a term 'progressive except Palestine.' I grew up hearing that it was normal to hold an inconsistency only when it applied to Palestinians," he shouted at the rally.

"I saw the politicians that I admired speak of universal rights and then draw the line right when it came to Palestinians. I was told that was simply how it is, that is how it has been, and it is how it will be."

His Anti-Israel Stance

At one point during the event, a heckler interrupted the Queens state assemblyman, accusing him of being part of the problem as a politician. In response, Mamdani quickly began leading chants again, seemingly to drown out the critic.

"When I decided to run for office, I was told to keep my thoughts on Palestine to myself if I wanted to win," the outspoken progressive said.

"I want to make it clear. I spoke every day to my constituents about the need for us to stand up in a consistent manner for justice for every single person — whether they are in Astoria or in Palestine."