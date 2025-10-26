Elizabeth Love: Nebraska School Teacher and Her Boyfriend Arrested for Grooming and Sexually Exploiting Student

A Nebraska teacher and her boyfriend were arrested for grooming and trafficking one of her students for sex. Elizabeth Love, 36, was arrested after a student confided in a school staff member, revealing that she had been involved in "inappropriate interactions" with the teacher at ESU-11 in Holdrege, Nebraska.

Love's boyfriend, Jarid "Jack" Krause, 41, was also charged with one count of sex trafficking a minor. "The investigation into Ms. Love and Mr. Krause began after a current high school student, whom Ms. Love was instructing through her employment as a transition coordinator and teacher in ESU-11, reported inappropriate interactions with the couple over the past few weeks," the Holdrege Police said.

Sexual Predator

Elizabeth Love had moved to Nebraska for her job with Educational Service Unit 11, living in Holdrege, about three hours west of Omaha. On October 14, a student at one of her schools came forward to report an incident involving Love and her boyfriend.

The current high school student said she first heard Love and Krause talking on the phone in August, during which Krause allegedly told Love he wanted to have sex with the student, according to The Independent.

A few months later, on October 11, the report claims that Love picked up the student and took her to her home in Holdrege.

According to the affidavit acquired by Nebraska TV, Krause allegedly took her upstairs to the bedroom and made a request to the student that she interpreted as sexual.

The student reportedly turned down Krause's request and asked to leave, which he allowed.

Surveillance footage appeared to show Love following the student in a black Dodge Durango, authorities said. The student told police that she got into the car and Love drove her home.

According to the affidavit, Love apologized to the student and warned her not to tell anyone, then gave her $100 in $20 bills. Love later insisted the money was meant as a gift for a new phone, not as "hush money."

Unlike a Teacher

Love's Facebook profile suggests that she is a widow and mother of two. Earlier this year, she posted on ESU-11's page expressing her passion for her teaching role. "I love working for ESU-11 because I am able to collaborate with incredible people who are dedicated to creating a difference in education.

"I absolutely love partnering with schools to make a difference for students."

Love had worked with ESU-11 for several years, traveling to more than a dozen schools across south-central Nebraska. According to KSNB, she is now on administrative leave.

Both Love and Krause are being held at Phelps County Jail on $250,000 bonds each, with a court date scheduled for October 27 at 10 a.m.

If found guilty, they could face life in prison and a lifetime placement on Nebraska's sex-offender registry. The investigation is ongoing, but police say they do not currently believe there are any additional victims.