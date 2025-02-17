Zoe Saldana Pulled Off Camera for Swearing as She Breaks Down in Tears While Accepting Best Supporting Actress at BAFTAs 2025 [WATCH]

Zoe Saldana struggled to hold back tears and her frustration as she accepted the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Emilia Perez at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday at The Royal Festival Hall.

The actress was quickly pulled off camera after swearing multiple times, shouting "f***, f***, f***," as the countdown pressured her to wrap up her speech. Zoe expressed how meaningful the award was to her, calling it "so validating and a true honor," especially after being told by dialect coaches that her British accent wasn't going to work. Listing off her thank yous, Zoe said: "Oh my god I'm getting a countdown. F*** f*** f***!"

Unable to Control Her Emotions

Zoe beamed with joy as she accepted the award from Colman Domingo and Adam Pearson. The Mexican film, which has garnered mixed reviews despite its star-studded cast, including Selena Gomez, received an impressive 11 nominations.

Zoe looked absolutely stunning that evening, making a grand entrance on the star-studded red carpet in an exquisite black lace gown.

The semi-sheer outfit showcased her incredible figure, featuring an eye-catching off-the-shoulder neckline and a dramatic mesh collar. Zoe styled her long hair in smooth waves, elevated her height with towering heels, and accessorized with a sparkling silver necklace.

The biggest night in British film returned with actor David Tennant hosting, alongside a variety of guest presenters who handed out awards throughout the evening.

Meanwhile, Jesse Eisenberg, 41, accepted the Best Supporting Actor award on behalf of his co-star Kieran Culkin for his role in A Real Pain.

Picking up Kieran's award, which marked the fifth time he's accepted an honor on his behalf this season, Jesse joked, "It's confirmed what I always thought... we have similar lives, but his is 27% better than mine."

Star-Studded Affair

Jesse, who both directed and starred in A Real Pain, also won the Best Original Screenplay award and gave an emotional speech while on stage. Picking up the movie's second prize, he admitted, "I didn't write anything because I didn't think I'd win. I want to share this with my wife, who didn't come because she didn't think I'd win."

Orlando Bloom and Vanessa Kirby took the stage to present Jesse Eisenberg with his BAFTA award during the ceremony.

Conclave, which earned an impressive 10 nominations, won two awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing.

The $6 million independent film Anora, which triumphed over blockbuster films at the Critics Choice Awards last week, won the Best Casting award.

Dune: Part Two also won two awards, one for Best Sound and another for Best Visual Effects. Wallace and Gromit took home two BAFTAs that evening, surpassing Flow, Inside Out 2, and The Wild Robot.

Visibly speechless after winning another award, Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park joked, "I didn't actually write a second speech.