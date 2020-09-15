Ex-porn star Zoe Parker is no more. The adult film actress passed away in her sleep on September 12, according to reports in a GoFundMe page, which was set up to cover funeral expenses. Parker, who was nominated for Best Virtual Reality Sex Scene in the year 2017, had left the pornographic industry recently.

Campaign organizer and her fiancé Jay Campbell of Weatherford, Texas, said the 24-year-old ex-porn star moved back to Texas to be with her family and start a new life. She was doing great and had recently announced her engagement. He further revealed that for the very first time in her life, she was truly happy.

Moreover, Parker's last and final post on her official Twitter handle was on July 22. However, the message is not available anymore. She also featured on the x-rated video sharing platform Onlyfans, through which she actively interacted with her fans on a weekly basis. She had more than fifty thousand followers on Twitter. Meanwhile, the cause of her death is yet to be announced. Parker's sudden death has left family and friends shocked. One of her peers told industry news blog MikeSouth.com: 'I spoke to Zoe Parker just last night. I still can't even believe she's gone."

Parker started her adult acting career in 2014, when she appeared in films for production companies including Desperate Pleasures and Bang Bros. During her stint in the porn film industry, the young actress featured in over 120 sex scenes starting from the year 2014 to 2019. She was lauded for her performance in "VrBangers' Valentine's Day Surprise" for which she was nominated in the category of Best Virtual Reality Sex Scene at the 2017 AVN Awards, according to The Sun. One of her colleagues from the porn industry Sarah Vandella tweeted: "Very saddened by this I was on set with Zoe a few times my heart goes out to her and her family."