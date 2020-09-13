Meg Kylie has wooed her fans with a brand new snapshot that showcased her stunning chiseled figure. The 23-year-old modelling beauty left her fans stunned as she slipped into a pair of bikini bottoms flaunting her cleavage wearing an unbuttoned shirt.

The Australian model left very little to the imagination of her fans with her sizzling Instagram update. In the picture, which has already garnered millions of fans attention on social media, Kylie donned a blue colored denim shirt while going braless underneath the unbuttoned attire.

The diva's shirt had stylish balloon sleeves. She posted the smoking hot photo which seems to have endorsed the Fashion Nova outfit, as she tagged the clothing brand in her caption. She showed plenty of her flawless skin in the revealing outfit and fans couldn't help but took a glance her flat stomach, while they expressed their thoughts and feelings in the comment section of her Instagram official account.

The new Instagram picture of Meg was clicked outdoors on a balcony overlooking the beach. The picture had a magnificent view of the blue ocean and had yachts, and the bright sky filled with clouds. Her skin was glowing as it is seen getting hit by the sunlight in the snap. The social media star tied her brunette locks into half pigtails and a few strands of her beautiful hair framed across her face.

The bombshell, who happens to be a Fashion Nova brand ambassador also mentioned in her caption how she was feeling under the sun in the balcony. Many of her Instagram followers loved the picture that has left them wanting more.

The photo managed to rack up over 15,000 likes and over a hundred comments in a short period of time. One of her loyal fans took to social media and wrote, "As always, you look so good! You make anything you wear look fab. I wish I had the same figure as you. I would also wear those sexy outfits," while another gushed over the model's hot body.