Zendaya created history by becoming the youngest actor to bag the Emmy for lead drama actor. The 24-year-old actor bagged the coveted award for playing the role of Rue, a troubled teenage addict, on HBO's Euphoria.

Owing to the recent pandemic, most of the celebrities joined the Emmys virtually. The awards night, held at an empty Staples Center filled with cardboard cutouts of the nominees, was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. "Hello and welcome to the pand-Emmys," said Kimmel as his opening line for the biggest awards night marred by COVID-19

Schitt's Creek, Zendaya Are the Biggest Winners at Emmy 2020

Beating Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Laura Linney (Ozark), Zendaya took away the Best Actress award for Drama. Expressing gratitude to 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson, Zendaya said: "I appreciate you so much; you're my family. I'm so grateful for Rue. I'm so grateful that you trusted me with your story."

Stating that there is hope in the young people, the award winner added: "I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating. But I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you."

Another record creator of the night was 'Schitt's Creek', which bagged seven Prime time awards and nine Emmys. Revolving around a wealthy family that is forced to live in a rundown motel, the show won the award for best comedy series.

Canadian star Catherine O'Hara, who played the role of a former star on Schitt's Creek', also took home her first acting Emmy for Best Actress in Comedy.

Complete List of Emmy 2020 Winners

Best Comedy: "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

Best Drama: "Succession" (HBO)

Best Limited Series: "Watchmen" (HBO)

Best Actress, Comedy: Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Best Actor, Comedy: Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Best Actress, Drama: Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Best Actor, Drama: Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Regina King, "Watchmen"

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Supporting Actress, Comedy: Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Supporting Actress, Drama: Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Supporting Actor, Drama: Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie: Uzo Aduba, "Mrs. America"

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Watchmen"

Television Movie: "Bad Education" (HBO)

Variety Sketch Series: "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Variety Talk Series: "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO)

Reality Competition Program: "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

Reality Host: RuPaul, "Drag Race"

Structured Reality Program: "Queer Eye" (Netflix)

Unstructured Reality Program: "Cheer" (Netflix)

Guest Actress, Comedy: Maya Rudolph, "Saturday Night Live"

Guest Actor, Comedy: Eddie Murphy, "Saturday Night Live"

Guest Actress, Drama: Cherry Jones, "Succession"

Guest Actor, Drama: Ron Cephas Jones, "This Is Us"

Documentary or Nonfiction Series: "The Last Dance" (ESPN)

Documentary or Nonfiction Special: "The Apollo" (HBO)

Animated Program: "Rick and Morty" (Adult Swim)

Writing for a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek" ("Happy Ending")

Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, "Succession" ("This Is Not for Tears")

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special: Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, "Watchmen" ("This Extraordinary Being")

Directing for a Comedy Series: Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek" ("Happy Ending")

Directing for a Drama Series: Andrij Parekh, "Succession" ("Hunting")

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special: Maria Schrader, "Unorthodox"

Directing for a Variety Series: Don Roy King, "Saturday Night Live" ("Host: Eddie Murphy")