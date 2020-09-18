A week after reports of his wife's affair with a pool boy surfaced, an allegedly drunk Jerry Falwell Jr injured himself badly at the couple's house in Bedford County, Virginia. The revelation was made during a 911 call placed by his wife Becki.

Falwell, the former President of Liberty University, and his wife Becki were embroiled in a conspiracy after a former pool boy, Giancarlo Granda, claimed to have sex with Becki for years as Falwell watched them from the corner of a room. Granda was accused of extorting money from the couple by exposing his affair with Becki.

Becki Was at Church When Falwell Injured Himself

According to the 911 call record accessed by HuffPost, the wife of the evangelical leader placed a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. on August 31. She told the dispatcher that her husband had fallen inside their Bedford County, Virginia house and there was "a lot of blood right now.

When the dispatcher asked if her husband had been drinking alcohol, Becki replied "yes," reported HuffPost. Stating that she was at church around 11 p.m. where she received a call from Jerry, who told her that he was bleeding after a fall down the stairs. Upon reaching home, Becki found the doors locked. She said that she had to use a chair to break through the back door. When asked if her husband had been drinking "heavily," Becki said, "I'm not going to answer that question."

After being told that alcohol thins the blood which could have caused heavy bleeding, Becki said, "The more I tell you the name, the more you're going to understand why we're not talking to you right now."

The outlet reported that dispatch logs stated, "He won't let her take him to the hospital as he is stubborn. Caller was not forthcoming."

Falwell Injured Himself with 'Trash Cans'

The outlet stated that when the paramedics and emergency responders reached Falwells' house they found the evangelical leader severely injured with a number of cuts above both eyes, under his left eye and across the bridge of his nose.

As per the first responders, Falwell apparently hit his head on a trash can and there was "blood in the area he indicated" as well as "empty alcohol containers." Reportedly, the 58-year-old also had "slurred and slowed speech (sic) and would repeat things already asked."

It may be noted that Falwell Jr. resigned as the president of Liberty University last month, after controversy erupted over a photo posted on his Instagram account showing him with his after pants unzipped, and an arm around a woman with her midriff exposed. He was also seen holding a glass with dark colored liquid, which he later claimed to be "black water" used as a prop.

Netizens Raise Questions on Becki Falwell's Claims

Even though Becki Falwell claimed in the 911 call that she was not present at the home when the incident took place, the conspiracy theories on social media are questioning the same.

Becki ,who had called the sexual escapade with the pool boy an humbling experience, met Granda when he was working at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel in 2012. A former Liberty University student also claimed that Becki performed oral sex on him when he stayed over at the Falwell residence after a band practice with her eldest son in 2008 and continued to pursue him for months.

"Some "man of god" he is. Also wondering why his wife had to break into the house. Interesting," wrote a user.

"911 Call From Intoxicated Jerry Falwell Jr.'s House Last Month Describes 'A Lot Of Blood' Of course, he was as drunk as a skunk and twice as foul," wrote another.

"Hypocritecomes to mind .. Jerry Falwell Jr. Allegedly Got Drunk And Fell Down Stairs Amid Scandal," tweeted a user