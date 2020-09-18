Dr Andrea Natale, a well-known cardiologist, faced a series of backlash after he falsely claimed an attack on his daughter and her boyfriend by Black Lives Matter in Baltimore, last week. Natale, who deleted his Twitter account, said he 'jumped to a conclusion,' about accusing black people of attack.

For months now, the United States has witnessed a series of Black Live Matter protests demanding an end to the racial atrocities committed against people of color. The protests started in the month of May, following the death of a 46-year-old George Floyd.

Natale Had Accused Cops Of Doing Nothing

Enraged over an attack on his daughter, the cardiologist posted a scathing tweet against the black people. "My daughter called in tears. She was driving [with] her boyfriend in Baltimore & their car was attacked by a group of BLM. It was damaged and her boyfriend was beaten. She filmed it & called the police but they cannot do anything [because] they are African American. Is this the America we want?" Natale wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

The tweet soon went viral with thousands of users retweeting the same. However, things turned after the Baltimore Police department released the camera footage of the interaction between the cops and Natale's daughter.

The issue erupted after a 'group of squeegee kids' approached the couple to wipe their car's windshield. "The kid came to wipe the windshield and we politely said 'no' and they started yelling at us," said the woman.

Stating that he was never physically attacked by the boys, her boyfriend told the police that he was surrounded by a group and threatened with a knife after he said he would defend himself with the knife he had. It was then that the boys ran off and threw some rocks at the car, allegedly breaking one of the side-view mirrors.

When asked whether the boys who attacked were still at the spot, the complainant said: "I'm sorry this happened, it happens every single day. I'm here today, tomorrow it's another officer. To be honest the city doesn't want us to engage with squeegee boys, our hands are tied," the cop is heard telling the couple, adding that even if he finds the kid, he cannot arrest him since it's a misdemeanor.

Natale Apologizes for His Racial Tweet After Backlash

Realizing the gross judgement error he made, Natale posted an apology before deleting his Twitter account. "I sincerely apologize for a tweet I posted this weekend. I was worried about my daughter, and I jumped to a conclusion based on the information I had at the time," said Dr. Andrea Natale.

"I've dedicated my entire professional career to healing people from all backgrounds, and I regret that my words created hurt and pain. It was not my intention," added Natale, who works at the Austin-based St. David's HealthCare System.

The wrongful accusation against the BLM protesters drew a widespread criticism on the social media platform. "He was attempting to dismiss, demean and delegitimize #BlackLivesMatter#blm. #andreanatale md," wrote a user.

"Need to call St David's Medical Center and ask WTF is going on with Dr. filing false police report on Americans! Fire the Cocksucking Bitch as We will not tolerate Stupid Incompetence in our Health Systems! Dr. Andrea Natale! Gonna make your life miserable-you are my mortal enemy," wrote another user.