Oscars 2022 Live Streaming Details: How to Watch 94th Academy Awards from Anywhere

Oscars 2022 will begin with a live broadcast from the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27 at 5 pm PST or 8 pm EST. People from different countries, like Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, China, Denmark, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia, can enjoy the 94th annual award ceremony sitting at their homes.

The Academy Awards will be telecast live on ABC this year, and it will be available to watch in various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, the Philippines, Europe, Peru, Saudi Arabia, the UK, France, Finland, Germany, Argentina, and Nigeria. However, the Academy announced earlier that eight awards will be presented before the live telecast.

The awards, which will be presented, before the award show goes live on air, are production design, sound, makeup and hair, editing, original score, documentary short, animated short, and live-action short. The new format change has been proved controversial within the industry and the Academy.

"To provide more time and opportunity for audience entertainment and engagement through comedy, musical numbers, film clip packages, and movie tributes... eight awards will initially be presented in the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the live broadcast begins. Those presentations will then be edited by our creative and production teams and will be folded seamlessly into the live televised show", David Rubin, the president of the Academy, said in a statement.

Everything to Know About Oscars 2022:

Sunday's award night is expected to reflect on the changes that Hollywood is currently going through. From Spiderman's box-office success to Daniel Craig's farewell to Bond, moviegoers got to witness several things this year. The industry was able to bring back people to theatres with a handful of good films, like Belfast, West Side Story, Dune, and King Richard.

These big box-office hit projects will compete with movies, like Coda, Tick Tick... Boom!, Don't Look Up, and Being The Ricardos, were released on various streaming platforms at the Academy Awards.

The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Actor Vanessa Hudgens, actor Terrence J, and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell will host the show on Sunday. The event will begin with a live stream at 3.30 pm PST or 6.30 pm EST on March 27. It will feature the performers, presenters, and nominees of this year. The glam event will also feature a special performance by DJ M.O.S.

Hosts: The 94th annual Academy Awards will be hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall. Since the ceremony will be held as a three-act show, there will be a change of host every hour.

Presenters: The presenters of this year are Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Ruth E. Carter, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, H.E.R., Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, ZoÃ« Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White, and Yuh-Jung Youn.

Performers: BeyoncÃ©, Billie Eilish, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Diane Warren are the confirmed performers of this year.

How to Watch Oscars 2022 Live Online from Anywhere: This year, the award show will be telecast live in more than 200 territories around the world. The glam event will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood. Tune in to ABC on Sunday at 5 pm PST or 8 pm EST to watch the award ceremony live on television. The Academy Awards will be streamed live on abc.com or the ABC app ( only for subscribers).

Nomination List: The nominees were announced on February 8, and the list includes box office hits like Belfast, West Side Story, Dune, and King Richard and movies released on various streaming platforms, including Coda, Tick Tick... Boom!, Don't Look Up, and Being The Ricardos.

The Complete Nomination List

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem in Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power Of The Dog

Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick...Boom!

Will Smith in King Richard

Denzel Washington in The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Actor in a Supporting Role

CiarÃ¡n Hinds in Belfast

Troy Kotsur in Coda

Jesse Plemons in The Power Of The Dog

JK Simmons in Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power Of The Dog

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter

PenÃ©lope Cruz in Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman in Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart in Spencer

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose in West Side Story

Judi Dench in Belfast

Kirsten Dunst in The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis in King Richard

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and The Last Dragon

Cinematography

Dune - Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen

The Power Of The Dog - Ari Wegner

The Tragedy Of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski

Costume Design

Cruella - Jenny Beavan

Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dune - Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

West Side Story - Paul Tazewell

Directing

Belfast - Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog - Jane Campion

West Side Story - Steven Spielberg

Documentary (Feature)

Ascension - Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

Attica - Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica HellstrÃ¶m, Signe Byrge SÃ¸rensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Br Televised) - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Writing With Fire - Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Documentary (Short Subject)

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen Of Basketball

Three Songs For Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Film Editing

Don't Look Up - Hank Corwin

Dune - Joe Walker

King Richard - Pamela Martin

The Power Of The Dog - Peter Sciberras

Tick, Tick...Boom! - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

International Feature Film

Drive My Car - Japan

Flee - Denmark

The Hand Of God - Italy

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom - Bhutan

The Worst Person In The World - Norway

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America - Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune - Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

House Of Gucci - GÃ¶ran LundstrÃ¶m, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Music (Original Score)

Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell

Dune - Hans Zimmer

Encanto - Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias

The Power Of The Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Music (Original Song)

Be Alive from King Richard

Dos Oruguitas from Encanto

Down To Joy from Belfast

No Time To Die from No Time To Die

Somehow You Do from Four Good Days

Production Design

Dune - Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley - Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power Of The Dog - Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy Of Macbeth - Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story - Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Short Film (Animated)

Affairs Of The Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Short Film (Live Action)

Ala Kachuu - Take And Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Sound

Belfast - Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

No Time To Die - Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

The Power Of The Dog - Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

West Side Story - Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Visual Effects

Dune - Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

No Time To Die - Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings - Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Spider-Man: No Way Home - Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Coda - Screenplay by SiÃ¢n Heder

Drive My Car - Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune - Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter - Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog - Written by Jane Campion

Writing (Original Screenplay)