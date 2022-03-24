Oscars 2022 Live Streaming Details: How to Watch 94th Academy Awards from Anywhere

Oscars 2022 will begin with a live broadcast from the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27 at 5 pm PST or 8 pm EST. People from different countries, like Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, China, Denmark, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia, can enjoy the 94th annual award ceremony sitting at their homes.
The Academy Awards will be telecast live on ABC this year, and it will be available to watch in various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, the Philippines, Europe, Peru, Saudi Arabia, the UK, France, Finland, Germany, Argentina, and Nigeria. However, the Academy announced earlier that eight awards will be presented before the live telecast.
The awards, which will be presented, before the award show goes live on air, are production design, sound, makeup and hair, editing, original score, documentary short, animated short, and live-action short. The new format change has been proved controversial within the industry and the Academy.
"To provide more time and opportunity for audience entertainment and engagement through comedy, musical numbers, film clip packages, and movie tributes... eight awards will initially be presented in the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the live broadcast begins. Those presentations will then be edited by our creative and production teams and will be folded seamlessly into the live televised show", David Rubin, the president of the Academy, said in a statement.
Everything to Know About Oscars 2022:
Sunday's award night is expected to reflect on the changes that Hollywood is currently going through. From Spiderman's box-office success to Daniel Craig's farewell to Bond, moviegoers got to witness several things this year. The industry was able to bring back people to theatres with a handful of good films, like Belfast, West Side Story, Dune, and King Richard.
These big box-office hit projects will compete with movies, like Coda, Tick Tick... Boom!, Don't Look Up, and Being The Ricardos, were released on various streaming platforms at the Academy Awards.
The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Actor Vanessa Hudgens, actor Terrence J, and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell will host the show on Sunday. The event will begin with a live stream at 3.30 pm PST or 6.30 pm EST on March 27. It will feature the performers, presenters, and nominees of this year. The glam event will also feature a special performance by DJ M.O.S.
Hosts: The 94th annual Academy Awards will be hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall. Since the ceremony will be held as a three-act show, there will be a change of host every hour.
Presenters: The presenters of this year are Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Ruth E. Carter, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, H.E.R., Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, ZoÃ« Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White, and Yuh-Jung Youn.
Performers: BeyoncÃ©, Billie Eilish, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Diane Warren are the confirmed performers of this year.
How to Watch Oscars 2022 Live Online from Anywhere: This year, the award show will be telecast live in more than 200 territories around the world. The glam event will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood. Tune in to ABC on Sunday at 5 pm PST or 8 pm EST to watch the award ceremony live on television. The Academy Awards will be streamed live on abc.com or the ABC app ( only for subscribers).
Nomination List: The nominees were announced on February 8, and the list includes box office hits like Belfast, West Side Story, Dune, and King Richard and movies released on various streaming platforms, including Coda, Tick Tick... Boom!, Don't Look Up, and Being The Ricardos.
The Complete Nomination List
Best Picture
- Belfast
- Coda
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power Of The Dog
- West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
- Javier Bardem in Being The Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power Of The Dog
- Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick...Boom!
- Will Smith in King Richard
- Denzel Washington in The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Actor in a Supporting Role
- CiarÃ¡n Hinds in Belfast
- Troy Kotsur in Coda
- Jesse Plemons in The Power Of The Dog
- JK Simmons in Being The Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power Of The Dog
Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter
- PenÃ©lope Cruz in Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman in Being The Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart in Spencer
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose in West Side Story
- Judi Dench in Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst in The Power Of The Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis in King Richard
Animated Feature Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Raya and The Last Dragon
Cinematography
- Dune - Greig Fraser
- Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
- The Power Of The Dog - Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy Of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
- West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski
Costume Design
- Cruella - Jenny Beavan
- Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
- Dune - Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
- Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
- West Side Story - Paul Tazewell
Directing
- Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
- Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Power Of The Dog - Jane Campion
- West Side Story - Steven Spielberg
Documentary (Feature)
- Ascension - Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell
- Attica - Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry
- Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica HellstrÃ¶m, Signe Byrge SÃ¸rensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
- Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Br Televised) - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein
- Writing With Fire - Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh
Documentary (Short Subject)
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen Of Basketball
- Three Songs For Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Film Editing
- Don't Look Up - Hank Corwin
- Dune - Joe Walker
- King Richard - Pamela Martin
- The Power Of The Dog - Peter Sciberras
- Tick, Tick...Boom! - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
International Feature Film
- Drive My Car - Japan
- Flee - Denmark
- The Hand Of God - Italy
- Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom - Bhutan
- The Worst Person In The World - Norway
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Coming 2 America - Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
- Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
- Dune - Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
- The Eyes Of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
- House Of Gucci - GÃ¶ran LundstrÃ¶m, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Music (Original Score)
- Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
- Dune - Hans Zimmer
- Encanto - Germaine Franco
- Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias
- The Power Of The Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Music (Original Song)
- Be Alive from King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas from Encanto
- Down To Joy from Belfast
- No Time To Die from No Time To Die
- Somehow You Do from Four Good Days
Production Design
- Dune - Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
- Nightmare Alley - Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
- The Power Of The Dog - Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
- The Tragedy Of Macbeth - Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
- West Side Story - Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Short Film (Animated)
- Affairs Of The Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Short Film (Live Action)
- Ala Kachuu - Take And Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Sound
- Belfast - Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
- Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
- No Time To Die - Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
- The Power Of The Dog - Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
- West Side Story - Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
Visual Effects
- Dune - Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
- No Time To Die - Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings - Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- Coda - Screenplay by SiÃ¢n Heder
- Drive My Car - Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
- Dune - Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
- The Lost Daughter - Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power Of The Dog - Written by Jane Campion
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Belfast - Written by Kenneth Branagh
- Don't Look Up - Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
- King Richard - Written by Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza - Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Worst Person In The World - Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier