Zelensky Hints He Would Agree to Ceasefire to End War with Russia in Exchange of NATO Membership and Even Give Up Land Currently Under Occupation

Volodymyr Zelensky has hinted he might agree to a ceasefire deal to end the war in Ukraine if NATO commits to accepting his country as a member. In an interview with Sky News, the Ukrainian president expressed willingness to end the "active phase" of the conflict in exchange for NATO membership.

He suggested that if the territory currently under Ukrainian control were brought "under the NATO umbrella," the remaining regions, now occupied by Russia, could be reclaimed through diplomatic means. Zelensky has earlier said that the war would only conclude once Ukraine regains its internationally recognized borders. The Russia-Ukraine war surpassed 1,000 days recently, with no signs of a ceasefire.

Zelensky May Agree to Ceasefire

"If we want to stop the hot phase of the war, we need to take under the NATO umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control," Zelensky said.

"We need to do it fast. And then on the [occupied] territory of Ukraine, Ukraine can get them back in a diplomatic way."

The Ukrainian president was replying to questions about what president-elect Donald Trump's intention to end the war might mean for Ukraine. Reports suggest that one of the Republican leader's proposals involves Ukraine surrendering the territory seized by Russia in return for NATO membership.

This comes after a statement from a NATO leader last month, assuring that Ukraine will eventually join the alliance, though no timeline was provided for when that might happen.

On October 17, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte reassured that the war-stricken country belongs within NATO's ranks.

"Ukraine will be a member of NATO in the future," Rutte said. "The question is exactly about the 'when'. I cannot answer that now."

He emphasized that Vladimir Putin needs to realize, "We are in this, if necessary, for the long haul. And obviously we want to be in a place where Zelensky and Ukraine, from a position of strength, is able to start talks with Russia."

Zelensky Wants Peace, but Conditional

Zelensky has repeatedly said that an invitation to join NATO is a key element of his "victory plan" to end the devastating conflict with Russia. Earlier this year, he presented this plan to the Ukrainian parliament, which included a firm stance against ceding any territory to Russia as a precondition for negotiations.

The Ukrainian president and Trump spoke over phone earlier this month following Trump's re-election. Their conversation was reportedly productive, with Zelensky expressing optimism that the war in Ukraine could end sooner under Trump's leadership.

On November 17, Zelensky said his hope for the two-and-a-half-year conflict to conclude next year through "diplomatic means."

In an interview with Ukrainian radio, he said: " 'For our part, we must do everything we can to ensure that this war ends next year. We have to end it by diplomatic means. 'And this, I think, is very important."

"We have to understand what the Russians want," Zelensky said.

He also underscored the importance of understanding Russia's intentions, saying: "You are at war with a state that does not value its people, that has a lot of equipment, that does not care how many people die."

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear that he will only consider talks with Ukraine if Kyiv agrees to surrender the territories currently under Moscow's control.