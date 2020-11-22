Zari Hassan, who slammed her ex-boyfriend Diamond Platnumz's stepbrother Ricardo Momo a day ago, has posted a message intended at him and her haters indicating that she is bothered only about her children and others' views do not matter to her.

The Ugandan socialite has shared a picture of her with her children with a caption, "As long as my babies are happy.... the rest is background noise. [sic]"

In an interview recently, Ricardo Momo had spoken about her first meeting with the former couple, while also alleging that she made advances at Diamond Platnumz and repeatedly called him. He also accused the 44-year old was behind the Tanzanian Bonga Flava for money.

Reacting to his message, the musician and businesswoman wrote, "Ricardo next time get your facts right without chasing clout for likes and comments. Don't trash my name for likes. When I texted him it was for a while party and I was going to pay him because I had money before even I met him. And he said I talk to the manager but they were already booked that season. Then I met him on the flight, we were sitting next to each other. Kama kawaida we talked like any people on the same row. We exchanged numbers and I didn't see him after the flight… he kept texting me like every other minutes how he wanted to meet till I finally met him #Cloudchaser smh. "

Zari Hassan and Diamond Platnumz were in love for a few years and had two children – Princess Tiffa and Prince. They broke up in 2017, after which there was a lot of bad blood between them. Of late, their equation started improving, triggering rumors of their reunion.

The socialite clarified that whatever they were doing was in the best interest of their children. However, the latest issue between Haasan and Momo clearly indicates that the former couple has no plans of rekindling romance between them. Meanwhile, Zari Hassan and Zodwa Mkandla reportedly visited the latter's ex-husband Ginimbi's accident spot.

On 8 November. Ginimbi was killed in a road accident in Borrowdale.