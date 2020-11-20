Award-winning musician and well-known businessman Zari Hassan has come down heavily on Diamond Platnumz's stepbrother and one of his managers, Ricardo Momo, for making degrading comments about her in an interview recently.

She has hitout at him in strong words where she urged him to stop clout-chasing. The 44-year old socialite has stated that he has no clue about the former couple's first meeting. Zari Hassan has accused him of trying to get attention by passing comments against her.

In the said interview, Ricardo Momo had claimed that Zari Hassan made advances at Diamond and repeatedly called him in a bid to meet him. He had reportedly claimed that the Ugandan socialite was behind the Tanzanian bongo flava recording artist for money.

However, Zari Hassan has a different story to say as she claims that it was Platnumz who wanted her to meet him after their first encounter on the plane.

According to the th 44-year old socialite, Diamond Planumz wanted the musician to perform at her all-white party. Zari Hassan also stated that she had money when she met him. On her social media page, she wrote the below:

Ricardo next time get your facts right without chasing clout for likes and comments. Don't trash my name for likes. When I texted him it was for a while party and I was going to pay him because I had money before even I met him. And he said I talk to the manager but they were already booked that season. Then I met him on the flight, we were sitting next to each other. Kama kawaida we talked like any people on the same row. We exchanged numbers and I didn't see him after the flight… he kept texting me like every other minutes how he wanted to meet till I finally met him #Cloudchaser smh. "ata kama nikulamba matako ya boss. Have some respect for me the same way I show respect to the whole family. Usinitafute....just don't try me [sic]

Zari and Diamond broke up in 2017. They have two children – Princess Tiffa and Prince Nillain.