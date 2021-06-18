Zack Snyder Settles Batman Debate by Sharing Photo of Superhero Performing Oral Sex on Catwoman [NSFW]

Zack Snyder, the director of Justice League and Man of Steel has settled the debate about whether Batman would perform oral sex on Catwoman with a graphic image posted on Twitter.

What is the Batman Sex Debate?

For the unaware, Batman's sex life became a hot topic of discussion after Harley Quinn creator Justin Halpern revealed in a Variety interview that DC blocked a scene that showed the DC superhero performing oral sex on Catwoman in the HBO Max animated series.

"In this third season of 'Harley,' we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman," Halpern said in the interview. "DC was like, 'You can't do that. You absolutely cannot do that.' They're like, 'Heroes don't do that.'"

The interview sparked a debate on what the Dark Knight does or does not do in the bedroom and former Batman actor Val Kilmer also got in on the action with a cheeky tweet.

Referencing 1995's Batman Forever in the process. "Does he or doesn't he...?," Kilmer wrote alongside a GIF from the movie featuring himself as Batman and Nicole Kidman's Dr. Chase Meridian on a rooftop, with Kidman's character saying: "We could give it a try. I'll bring the wine..."

'Canon'

However, Snyder seems to have set the record straight with his take on what "heroes do" by sharing a graphic, animated image of Batman going down on Catwoman on what appears to be a rooftop on Twitter. He captioned the image, "Canon."

The term "Canon," in regards to comic books, is what is considered to be "real," "what really happened" or events that are part of the "official" or "accepted" history in an individual universe of that story.

It wasn't long before Snyder's post went viral on the platform, garnering 36,000 retweets, 18,000 quote retweets and more than 175,000 likes within a matter of hours. Fans of Batman were enthused by Synder's take. Here are some of the reactions to the filmmaker's tweet: