Zach Wilson: NFL Quarterback Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno after Proposing to Her in Italy

Zach Wilson is engaged. The former Jets quarterback, now playing for the Broncos, proposed to his girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno, and the couple shared the news on Instagram on Sunday. Dellanno accepted the proposal while they were on vacation in Italy, with her post geotagged to the Amalfi Coast.

"To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you. You're not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything," Wilson, 24, wrote in his post. "I can't wait to make a lifetime of memories with you, Nic❤️I love you." Dellanno also flashed a large diamond ring in photos shared by the couple.

In Love and Engaged

"Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me," Dellanno wrote in her Instagram post. "Everyday I admire your strength and i'm so incredibly proud of you. I'm so in love with you and can't wait to spend the rest of our lives togetheri love you."

Wilson, who now has longer hair, and Dellanno were first seen together two years ago at a Yankees game. This was shortly after Wilson and his ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile removed each other from their Instagram profiles.

During Memorial Day weekend, the couple spent time in Wilson's home state of Utah. Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft, had an eventful offseason that culminated in his engagement.

New Beginning in Personal and Professional Life

He was traded to Denver in April, along with a seventh-round pick, in exchange for a sixth-rounder.

Wilson's time with the Jets, marked by three disappointing seasons, included a final year intended for learning under Aaron Rodgers, his idol, until Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury just four plays into the season.

That pushed Wilson back into the starting position, and during his 11 starts, the Jets went 4-7. He ended the season with 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Throughout his time with the Jets, Wilson amassed 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions.

Now, Wilson aims to revive his career under Sean Payton, competing for the Broncos' starting quarterback position against Jarrett Stidham and first-round pick Bo Nix.