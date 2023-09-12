Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets QB's Season May Be Over with Achilles Injury after He Is Carted off Field Minutes into Debut Against Buffalo Bills

The New York Jets are concerned that Aaron Rodgers may be sidelined for the entire season following a left ankle injury, which also likely involves his Achilles tendon. Rodgers was injured after he was tackled by Leonard Floyd from the Buffalo Bills in the fourth play of his challenging debut with the New York Jets.

His debut with his new team was cut short just minutes after it had started, and there are concerns that it might prematurely end his season as well. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI scan on Tuesday to assess the extent of the injury before a decision is taken by the New York Jets.

Not a Memorable Start to the Season

Rodgers was carted away for an X-Ray, which returned negative, but coach Robert Saleh admitted that "it's not good' and that he thinks Rodgers has an Achilles injury." There are significant fears that this injury could indeed bring an end to his season.

"He's dealing with an ankle right now, he's getting checked out," coach Robert Saleh told ESPN's Lisa Salters on the live "Monday Night Football" broadcast.

"We'll know more later. We still have a hell of a group of guys... we'll get this thing done."

Leonard Floyd, the edge rusher for the Buffalo Bills, sacked Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers dropped back and attempted to roll out to his left on the first down from the Jets' 43-yard-line. However, he was sacked by Floyd, resulting in a loss of 10 yards.

During the tackle, Rodgers' left foot seemed to get caught in the Jets' turf. As a result, he hit the ground and was in visible discomfort as he momentarily got back on his feet.

However, he soon sat down on the turf and had to be assisted off the field, with Zach Wilson taking his place. These events unfolded in a shocking manner, leaving the entire NFL stunned. Rodgers, 39, was then taken to the medical tent for evaluation.

The buzz surrounding Rodgers and his move to the Jets had been the focal point of the offseason, reaching its peak in the hours leading up to Monday night's game.

The game started quietly enough. Following a 26-yard run by Breece Hall on the Jets' first play, Rodgers faced heavy pressure from Gregg Rousseau and was forced to throw his first pass away. His next pass was incomplete, but the Jets got a break when Terrel Bernard was called for defensive holding.

Then came the unfortunate twist of fate.

Totally Unexpected and Concerning

As Rodgers tried to avoid the rushing Floyd, the Bills' edge rusher tackled him to the MetLife Stadium turf. In a cruel turn of events, Rodgers' debut with the Jets ended almost as soon as it had begun.

He appeared stunned and pale, although his facial expression did not indicate significant pain, and all eyes in the stadium were on him rather than the ongoing play.

Rodgers played a central role in the 9/11 tributes at the stadium, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack just before the game started.

He took the field for his first Jets game while holding the American flag, giving fans their first glimpse of the quarterback who had expressed his clear aspiration of leading the New York team to Super Bowl success.

Rodgers had appeared composed as he warmed up for his debut with the Jets, even taking a moment to greet Jake Paul, one of the celebrities in the crowd.

As an injured Rodgers exited the field, Coach Saleh appeared at a loss for words, struggling to maintain focus on managing his team for the remainder of the game.

The Jets are set to face the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday, a game that Rodgers appears likely to miss. For both Rodgers and his team, the looming question revolves around whether the quarterback will be able to return to play at all this season.

Social media was flooded with speculation regarding the nature of Rodgers' injury. One account, ProFootballDoc, suggested that Rodgers may have torn his Achilles tendon due to the way his foot got caught in the ground during the play.

If this turns out to be the case, it could potentially sideline Rodgers for the entire season, as people typically require 4-6 months to recover and return to normal activity after such an injury.

Despite the injury setback, Rodgers has consistently expressed his commitment to not being a one-and-done player with the Jets.

In July, he agreed to a restructured contract that guarantees him $75 million over this season and the next. This new contract represents a significant pay cut compared to the deal he had with Green Bay, where he was slated to receive $110 million in guaranteed money.