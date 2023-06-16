US Man Throws Two American Women into Ravine Killing One at Germany's Famous Disney Castle, after Sexually Assaulting One of Them

A US man threw the two women 160 feet down a ravine, killing one and critically injuring the other, after sexually assaulting one of them and brawling with her companion at a famous castle in Germany, police said. The incident took place on Wednesday at the Neuschwanstein Castle, which is believed to have served as the model for Cinderella Castle from Disney.

The 30-year-old man was later arrested and the incident is being investigated for murder, attempted murder and sexual offense, police said on Thursday. The suspect was reportedly seen being led away in handcuffs in footage from the incident.

Horrifying Assault and Murder

The two women, aged 21 and 22, had reportedly met the 30-year-old man the same day near the MarienbrÃ¼cke bridge that spans the 300-foot-wide ravine around the castle. He allegedly convinced the two to go with him to a viewing point at the well-known tourist destination, but when they arrived, he allegedly "physically attacked" the younger of the two, according to police.

Her friend then tried to defend her but the man then choked her and pushed her down a steep slope.

The 21-year-old was then allegedly subjected to "an attempted sexual offense," before she was also pushed down the slope, according to police.

She plunged 165 feet down, right next to her friend. According to German media reports, the two women were airlifted away, but the 21-year-old woman later died in a hospital overnight, while her 22-year-old companion is still receiving treatment for her wounds.

The man then fled the scene. However, he was arrested on Wednesday following an extensive manhunt involving 25 emergency vehicles afternoon and transported to a police station in nearby Fuessen, it added.

A video posted online by a witness shows a man wearing jeans, a baseball cap, and a T-shirt being led away by police while being handcuffed, while another video showed one of the victims being hoisted out of the canyon by a mountain rescue helicopter.

The footage, which was shot from above the ravine, also showed German mountain rescue personnel working to save the people there.

Fatal Trip

As per the local authorities, the two women came across the American tourist while on a trail near or on the MarienbrÃ¼cke bridge. This bridge is famous for providing a picturesque view of the Neuschwanstein castle, a popular tourist spot that attracts approximately 1.4 million annual visitors and around 6,000 daily visitors during the summer season.

The man then brought them to a hidden trail that led to a scenic spot but subsequently assaulted the 21-year-old. According to the police, when the 22-year-old tried to intervene, the man choked her and forcefully pushed her down a steep slope.

"According to the current state of knowledge, an attempted sexual offence to the detriment of the 21-year-old must be assumed," German police said in a statement in English.

According to the authorities, the 21-year-old victim was also forcefully pushed down the slope and ended up coming to a stop after falling approximately 50 meters, as per their statement.

The investigation into the case, including charges of attempted murder, murder, and a sexual offense, has been taken over by the criminal police. The primary focus at present is to reconstruct the precise sequence of events that occurred during the incident, as mentioned by the police.

Under German law, if investigators intend to detain suspects, they must be presented before a judge in a closed session by the end of the day following their arrest.

The police confirmed that a judge in the nearby town of Kempten ordered the suspect to be held in custody pending a potential indictment, and subsequently, he was transferred to jail.

"The crime happened on Wednesday around 2.40 pm. The two tourists met the man on a hiking tour east of the MarienbrÃ¼cke. And joined him," Chief Public Prosecutor Thomas HÃ¶rmann told Bild.

He said that the three individuals proceeded to a well-known viewpoint, where he physically assaulted the 21-year-old woman. According to his account, her friend attempted to defend her during the altercation.

"The 22-year-old wanted to help, so he choked her and pushed her down the slope."

HÃ¶rmann added that both the 21-year-old victim and her friend fell into the ravine, where they ended up lying next to each other at an estimated depth of approximately 50 meters (165ft).

The prosecutor reported that the 22-year-old woman showed signs of responsiveness. However, her friend, who was airlifted to the hospital, was sadly pronounced dead overnight.

The motive behind the assault remains unclear, and the identities of all individuals involved have not been revealed.