'Yumi's Cells': Kim Go Eun Drama Confirms Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Yoo Bi, Park Ji Hyun for Multiple Seasons

Korean romantic drama Yumi's Cells starring The King Eternal Monarch actress Kim Go Eun has announced new cast members. Accordingly, now Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Yoo Bi, And Park Ji Hyun have joined the star cast.

Yumi's Cells is based on the webtoon of the same name. The drama revolves around an ordinary office worker Yumi [to be played by Kim Go Eun] and story will be told from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. The drama is set to begin filming shortly and is expected to air in the second half of 2021. It will be streamed on TVing and tvN.

Who will Wake Up Yumi's Love Cells?

Yumi's Cells is being directed by Lee Sang Yeob of Familiar Wife fame. Story will be written by Song Jae Jung of Memories of the Alhambra fame Song Jae Jung, Kim Yoon Joo of Find Me in Your Memory fame and rookie writer Kim Kyung Ran.

Yumi [Kim Go Eun] plays the lead role as an office worker whose love cell has fallen into a coma due to the shock of a failed relationship. It is a story of Yumi's transformation as her cells work hard to wake up the love cell. In the drama Ahn Bo Hyun of Itaewon Class fame will play game developer Goo Woong. His cells work fine and he thinks with the simple algorithm of YES or NO. He ends up waking Yumi's love cell with his simplicity and honest personality.

Lee Yoo Bi will be seen as an adorable fool Ruby. She possesses various relationship skills but at the same time also knows to take care of her people. Park Ji Hyun will play Goo Woong's friend Sae Yi. She is pretty and ambitious. She will be Yumi's love rival.

Multiple Seasons, Special Appearances

Production House stated that Yumi's Cells will have multiple seasons and each season will have 14 episodes. In addition, SHINee's Minho is all set to make a special appearance and GOT7's Jinyoung is likely to join the drama in the second season as Yoo Babi.

"In order to maximize the charm of the original work, we combined both real-life footage and animations. It will have a new episodic format, and it's being prepared as a drama with multiple seasons. We plan on greeting viewers with a new, never-before-seen visual experience that is still relatable. Please look forward to the synergy of the actors, who will add their own colors to the characters with very unique personalities," stated production team of Yumi's Cells.