Internationally acclaimed drama The King Eternal Monarch [TKEM] stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun reunited with the cast of the drama and was seen enjoying meal accompanied by drinks. Both Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun shared the pictures from the fun party on their Instagram pages, making the fans go awwww...

Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Kyung Nam and Kim Yong Ji met for a meal with drinks and TKEM stars look like they absolutely enjoyed the reunion. Two photos were shared, but Kim Go Eun was seen missing from the frame in the first photo as she turned photographer. In the second photo, a mirror selfie, where Kim Go Eun is seen in the reflection taking the picture.

Lee Gon or the 'The King' Lee Min Ho shared the photos on his Instagram post with the caption "Toast to you head." He was referring to Woo Do Hwan's new hairstyle. The same pictures were put up by detective Jeong Tae Eul played by Kim Go Eun on her IG with caption 'The King after a long time."

Meanwhile, Captain Jo Young or Woo Do Hwan too took to social media and shared the pics with caption, "Why are you crying." Jung Eun Chae who played Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong , shared the black-and-white picture with a heart symbol as the caption.

Woo Do Hwan to Return to Military Soon

Woo Do Hwan is currently serving in military and is on a short break after his training. He had recently revealed that he will be in the city for some days. Thus, it looks like the reunion was planned to keep Woo Do Hwan's spirits up as he will soon return to his military duty.

The King: Eternal Monarch aired its last episode on June 12 and the cast is being seen together after a long time. But it may be remembered that Lee Min Ho had visited Woo Do Hwan just before he left for military on July 5. Lee Min Ho completed his mandatory military service and TKEM was his first drama after his return in April 2019.

Work wise, Lee Min Ho will be seen in Apple TV plus drama Pachinko as Hansu, an enigmatic outsider and a merchant with ties to organized crime. Hansu gets entangled with forbidden love that changes his fate forever. The drama will be made in Korean, Japanese and English.