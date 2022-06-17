Yumi's Cells Episodes 3-4 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers: Producers Tease Change in Relationship

Yumi's Cells is returning with a new episode on TVING Friday, June 17, at 4 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the blossoming onscreen romance between Kim Go Eun and GOT7 member Jinyoung. Meanwhile, the fourth episode could feature a change in the relationship between the two characters when the show returns on Saturday, June 18.

The producers of this fantasy romance drama said the next two episodes are a must-watch for the followers of this show because they would share crucial details about the relationship between the onscreen couple. The episodes may feature the transition of Yumi from a heartbroken woman to a cheerful lady who is in love.

Kim Go Eun and GOT7 member Jinyoung are likely to take their onscreen relationship to the next level in the next episodes of this fantasy romance drama. The newly released stills hint at the start of a new beginning for both the characters. The photos feature them closer to each other as they enjoy the company of one another.

How to Watch Yumi's Cells Episodes 3 and 4?

Yumi's Cells episode 3 will air on TVING Friday at 4 pm KST. K-drama fans can tune on to the streaming platform to watch the chapter. International viewers can watch the episode with subtitles on other streaming platforms, including Viki.

Yumi's Cells episode 4 will air on Saturday, June 18, at 4 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, Peru, India, Singapore, Japan, and Thailand, can watch the episode with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including Viki.

Yumi's Cells Episodes 3 and 4 spoilers

The production team has released several promotional stills of the upcoming episodes, teasing the blossoming onscreen romance between Kim Go Eun and GOT7 member Jinyoung. The first set of photos features Yumi and Yoo Babi involved in a serious conversation during their meeting on a bridge. Yumi might have approached Babi to confess her feeling to him. The viewers will find out more about this scene in the upcoming episodes.

Another set of images teases a time jump and a kiss scene. The first two photos show Babi approaching Yumi for a Kiss, and she shyly looks at him. The other two pictures introduce Yumi with her long hair. It's winter, and she is enjoying the climate.

"In episodes 3 and 4, a series of decisive events will unfold that become a turning point in Yumi and Babi's relationship. These episodes will reveal what kind of charms Babi has as a character. We hope the viewers' hearts will flutter together with Yumi's as they follow the changes in their feelings," the producers teased.