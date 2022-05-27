Yumi's Cells 2 Premiere to Feature Blossoming Romance Between Kim Go Eun and GOT7 member Jinyoung

Yumi's Cells is returning with a second season on June 10, and K-drama fans are curious about what lies ahead for Kim Go Eun's character. When the fantasy romance drama completed its first season, the female lead dealt with a shocking breakup. Goo Woong called it quits with the title character towards the end of season 1. The only person she could trust at that time was her colleague Yoo Babi, played by GOT7 member Jinyoung.

At the beginning of season 2, Yoo Babi will try to take the next step in his relationship with Yumi. He will ask her to go out with him, and she will eventually accept the change in the relationship. The newly released teaser gives a glimpse of the blossoming onscreen romance between Go Eun and Jinyoung. The clip shows the excitement of Yumi's Cells when they hear the word date from her co-worker. Yoo Babi's love cell makes a charming entrance towards the end of the footage.

Watch the Teaser Below:

The newly released poster also hints at the change in the relationship between Yumi and Yoo Babi. It shows the male lead's love cell bringing the female lead closer to him. The promotional still also features the other cute cells of the onscreen couple, including the writer cell, rational cell, emotional cell, and naughty cell. They will have several stories to tell the viewers when the show returns with its second season.

"The journey of Yumi and Babi growing closer will make viewers' hearts flutter in a new and different way from Season 1. Please look forward to both Yumi's new cells and Babi's cells as well. The cells, every one of whom has its distinct personality, will make Yumi's everyday life even more fun to watch", the producers teased.

Yumi's Cells 2 Premiere

The first episode of this fantasy romance drama could begin with a flashback sequence. A teaser video shows the cells of Kim Go Eun's character watching her love story with Goo Woong. As the cells struggle to hold back their tears after watching the unexpected breakup, the show suddenly stops abruptly. Then, the writer cell comes forward and says that it is time for Yumi to get ready for a new beginning. All the cells get excited to watch the next chapter in Yumi's life.

"There will be thrilling changes in Yumi's and Yoo Babi's emotions. Please look forward to the sweet changes that will wake up the viewers' love cells. Kim Go Eun and Jinyoung's ripened teamwork will bring about an interesting story with new characters", the production team commented.

The second season of Yumi's Cells will premiere on TVING in the second week of June. Episode 1 is scheduled to air on June 10.