Yumi's Cells 2 Episode 2 Recap, Episode 3 Spoilers, and Streaming Details

The followers of Yumi's Cells 2 will have to wait until Friday to find out what lies ahead for Kim Yumi. Towards the end of chapter 2, Kim Go Eun's character hears about Yoo Babi's scheduled blind date. She was disappointed to find it out from Ruby just after she started developing feelings for him.

Since Yumi did not believe Ruby, she asked Babi if he was going on a blind date on the weekend, and he confirmed it. Her cells could be disappointed to hear it, and they may work hard to stop him from meeting another girl. The promo for this week shows the cells asking Yumi to confess her feelings to Babi before it's too late.

"The romance Yumi creates with Babi will be different fom her relationship with Woong. More than just butterflies, we have drawn out a romance where both people grow," director Lee Sang Yeob shared.

Yumi's Changes

According to cast members Kim Go Eun and GOT7 member Jinyoung, Yumi will do anything she wants without any regrets. It will make her boldly deal with a difficult situation and try something new in life without being worried about the consequences.

"Yumi makes a courageous choice. I think her emotions and expressions will flow naturally. Regretting something after you do it is better than having regrets without doing anything. Regardless of the outcome, just the concept of trying something new would leave an impact on your life. If there is something that remains in your heart, just trying it can create the greatest growth," Go Eun said.

"I think Yumi boldly starts doing what she wants to do. I think it is better to regret something you did do than regret something you did not do," Jinyoung added.

Introduction of a New Cell

Meanwhile, the production team teased new cells in the upcoming episodes, and one of them will be the tongue cell. The tongue cells of Yumi and Babi will appear at the same time, and it will be an exciting moment for the viewers.

The K-drama will return with a new episode on TVING on June 17. International viewers can watch the chapter subtitled on various streaming platforms, including Viki.