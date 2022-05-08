Yumi's Cells 2 and BTS Share an Interesting Connection

Yumi's Cells 2 is a highly-awaited K-drama to release this year, and BTS is a world-famous K-pop boy band. The connection between the two could surprise everybody. Both of them are gearing up for a comeback on the same day. The boy band is releasing their new album, titled Proof, on June 10. Later that day, tvN will broadcast the first episode of Yumi's Cells 2.

In short, June 10 is a big day for K-pop fans and K-drama lovers worldwide. When some eagle-eyed netizens realized it, they were overjoyed. The social media users shared their excitement online. Some people were worried about catching up with both the events.

Netizens' Reactions

Yumi's Cells 2 drops on 6/10 too? I'm gonna be all emotions that day between that and the BTS drop

What's with June 10??? Why is it all out on June 10th? BTS comeback x Yumi's cells 2

Yumi's Cells and BTS music on the same day.

10/6 don't look for me FOR ANYTHING.

Yumi's Cell S2 on June 10, BTS cb on June 10, what a beautiful day, too bad it's during my partials

me getting yumi's cell and bts proof on June 10!

BTS comeback and yumi's cell season 2 in June

OMG victory !!! BTS comeback AND Yumi's Cells S2

BTS's Comeback

The K-pop boy band is gearing up for their much-awaited comeback in June. Last week, they released a logo trailer and promotion schedule for their upcoming album Proof. The lead single is titled Yet to Come.

Big Hit Music revealed that it is an anthology album with the history of BTS. It will consist of three CDs that will feature different types of tracks. It will also include three new songs.

"[The tracks] will reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present, and future of BTS," the firm shared.

Yumi's Cells 2

The mini-series will follow Yumi as she begins a new chapter in her life with co-worker Yoo Babi. The promotional videos and stools hint at the dynamic chemistry between the two characters. The drama stars Kim Go Eun and GOT7 member Jinyoung in lead roles. It is scheduled to premiere on June 10.

You won't want to miss the chemistry between Kim Go Eun and Park Jinyoung, who will portray in fine detail the changes in emotion experienced by Yumi and Babi, the producers shared.