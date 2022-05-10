Yumi's Cells 2 Spoilers: Producers Explain Onscreen Romance Between GOT7's Jinyoung and Kim Go Eun

Yumi's Cells 2 is a month away from its premiere on TVing. The Korean web drama is scheduled to air the first episode of its second season on June 10. The sequel will focus on the onscreen romance between Kim Go Eun and GOT7 member Jinyoung. Yumi gained courage after her breakup with Goo Woong. She is gearing up to begin a new chapter in her life.

The next sequel will feature Yumi's changing relationship with her colleague, Yoo Babi. She learned several things from him while overcoming her breakup with Goo Woong. Gradually, they got closer to each other, and the viewers got a glimpse of their blossoming romance through the newly released promotional stills. The photos show them spending quality time with one another.

"The changed relationship and emotions between Yumi and Yoo Babi will make hearts flutter. Please look forward to the synergy between Kim Go Eun and Jinyoung. They will show a new kind of chemistry from the previous season", the producers teased.

Yoo Babi's Love Cell

The fantasy romance drama will introduce a new character to its followers in the upcoming sequel. The love cell of Yoo Babi will be introduced to the viewers for the first time in Yumi's Cells 2. According to the producers, the cell has an array of charms, and it is diverse like Yumi's Cells. The character poster of Yoo Babi features the love cell as it gears up to begin a new chapter with Yumi.

Meanwhile, the character poster of Yumi shows her love cell excitedly telling Yoo Babi's love cell that she wants to know him better. It indicates a budding romance between two friends who work in the same team.

"Babi's cells, which will be revealed for the first time this season, have an array of charms just as colorful and diverse as Yumi's cells. Please look forward to seeing Babi's many colorful cells, which will be revealed gradually starting with his love cell", the producers shared.

"You also won't want to miss the chemistry between Kim Go Eun and Park Jinyoung, who will portray in fine detail the changes in emotion experienced by Yumi and Babi", they added.

Yumi's Cells 2 will premiere on TVing on June 10.