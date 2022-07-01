Yumi's Cells 2 Episodes 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, Cast Updates, and More

The second season of the Korean fantasy romance drama Yumi's Cells will return with a new episode on TVING Friday. Episode 7 will air at 4 pm KST. It will focus on the challenges of Kim Go Eun and GOT7 member Jinyoung as they struggle with their long-distance relationship.

The promo video revealed that Jinyoung's character Yoo Ba bi will get transferred to the company's Jeju branch. As Babi begins his work in the new office, he does not get much time to spend with Yumi ( Go Eun). The video features a happy reunion between the onscreen couple.

Yumi visits her boyfriend, who gets busy with work. The couple spends time together. During her stay on the island, she meets a new intern. The intern is close to Babi. So, it remains to be seen if the romantic relationship between Yumi and Babi will change because of the new character.

Producers Tease Big Change for Onscreen Couple

The production team recently released several behind-the-scenes photos of Kim Go Eun and GOT7 member Jinyoung in Yumi's Cells 2. The images focus on the romantic relationship between Kim Yumi and Yoo Babi. From Yumi's confession and her secret dates with Babi to their first kiss and awkward Christmas Eve, the images were a collection of some of the most romantic moments between the onscreen couple.

Though the pictures take K-drama fans to the most beautiful moments between Yumi and Babi, the production team has teased big changes in their relationship this week. They asked the viewers to watch the mini-series this week to know if the pair will overcome the new challenges.

Introduction of New Characters

Yumi's Cells 2 episode 7 will introduce some new characters to the viewers. A cheerful and bright intern named Yoo Da Eun (portrayed by actress Shin Ye Eun) is one of them. She works at the Jeju branch of Daehan Guksu. The intern maintains a good relationship with Babi and tries to deliver the best of her.

Da Eun constantly makes mistakes. She is loved by people around her because of her adorable character. The followers of this mini-series are curious to know how her presence will affect the relationship between Babi and Yumi.

An Editor-in-chief and a Unique Illustrator

Another character to make his first appearance in the story is editor-in-chief Ahn Dae Yong, played by actor Jeon Suk Ho. He is a pure-hearted and warm person with a clumsy side. Dae Yong might seem cold, but he believes in fated love. He also has the talent to identify quality projects.

This week, Yumi's Cells 2 will introduce a unique illustrator, known as Control Z. He is a very friendly person who can easily attract anybody towards him. But he is also good at making people angry with a smiling face. BLOCK B member P.O. will portray the character onscreen.

"The visual appearances of the newly introduced figures are important, but we also worked hard to [make the actors] more in sync with their characters. Actor Jeon Suk Ho took on the role of editor-in-chief Ahn Dae Yong and did a great job of pulling off sincere and comical acting, and although Yoo Da Eun wasn't an easy role, actress Shin Ye Eun brightly portrayed [her character] realistically. We created Control Z while focusing on the thought of, 'What would it feel like to have an artist with that kind of personality?' and actor Pyo Ji Hoon (P.O) completed him with a unique style", director Lee Sang Yeob shared.

How to Watch Yumi's Cells 2 Episode 7?

Yumi's Cells 2 episode 7 will air on TVING Friday at 4 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the chapter on the streaming platform. International viewers can watch the episode with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including Viki.