Will Kim Go Eun Breakup with GOT7 Member Jinyoung in Yumi's Cells 2? [Spoilers]

The followers of Yumi's Cells 2 are curious about the future of their favorite onscreen couple -- Kim Yumi (Kim Go Eun) and Yoo Babi (GOT7 member Jinyoung). Although the unexpected meeting with Goo Woong in episode 5 slightly affected Yumi's relationship with Babi, the couple is now on good terms. In episode 6, Yumi introduced Babi to her parents, who later opened up his family to the former. The story now hints at a happy ending for the power couple.

However, the teaser video for this week hints at troubled moments for Yumi and Babi. The footage begins with a voiceover of Yumi, through which she informs the viewers that Babi got transferred to the company's Jeju branch in the summer. The clip then features how much Babi and Yumi miss each other as they stay apart.

The promo video also featured Yumi's old manager, Section Chief Nam Joo Hyuk. In the footage, the section chief asks Yumi if she is willing to rejoin the team. The female protagonist might accept the offer because she is facing a financial crisis after her resignation in episode 4.

Yumi-Babi Reunion

The clip then focuses on the happy reunion between Babi and Yumi. When Babi informs Yumi that he has a piece of news to share with her, she becomes anxious. Her anxiety increases after seeing a young lady coming out of Babi's car. Later, Babi introduces the new character, who is an intern living in the neighborhood. Her name is Daeun.

Yumi feels unsecured and uncomfortable around the new character. But she keeps telling Babi that Daeun is cute and lovely. The promo video ends at that point, making the viewers curious to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.

Will Yumi Breakup with Babi?

The K-drama Yumi's Cells is based on a webtoon of the same name. According to the webtoon readers, Yumi will break up with Babi because of Daeun. Though Babi and Daeun seem to be good friends, Yumi might decide to end her relationship with Babi. She will then fall in love with another man and gets married to him.

However, the creators of this fantasy romance drama might make some changes to the story. So, the viewers will have to watch the upcoming episodes to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple. The mini-series will return with a new episode on Friday at 4 pm KST. International K-drama fans can watch the chapter with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including Viki.