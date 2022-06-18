Yumi's Cells 2 Episode 3 Recap: A Cute Confession and a Passionate Kiss

Yumi's Cells episode 3 aired on TVING Friday, June 17, at 4 pm KST, and it featured the changing relationship between Yoo Babi and Kim Yumi. The onscreen couple started dating and going out secretly while their cells cherished the moments. In the upcoming episode of this fantasy romance drama, the viewers will get to know more about their blossoming romance in the upcoming chapter.

The mini-series will return with a new episode on Saturday at 4 pm KST. The chapter will introduce new cells of Yumi and Babi. It will then reveal the true intention of Babi, who is head over heels for the female lead. Though there are many fans of Babi in Yumi's world, they are anxious about why he likes her so much.

Yumi's love cell entered Babi's world in episode 3 and explored the place. It was surprising for her to see the place filled with several romantic elements. Babi's world was quite different from Goo Woong's world. Woong took every step carefully, while Babi did not think much before deciding on life.

A Cute Confession and A Passionate Kiss

Yumi and her love cell were confused about their feelings for Babi. They were also worried about making another mistake in life. While being cautious, a part of Yumi wanted to date Babi. When her love cell hesitated to start a new relationship, the other cells wanted to be in a relationship with Babi. Finally, Yumi's sensitive cell gathered the courage to use her powers and forced Yumi to confess her feelings to Babi.

Yumi's love cell became anxious and wanted to stay safe. But the other cells forced him to help Yumi get into a new relationship. While the other cells cherished the romantic moments between Yumi and Babi, the love cell was curious about the outcome. When Babi and Yumi kissed each other passionately, the door to Babi's world opened and the love cell entered the place. The surroundings surprised her as she could see how different his world was from Yumi's world.

A Special Meeting

The production team and the cast members of Yumi's Cells 2 revealed that the tongue cells of Yumi and Babi would play interesting roles in this season. The viewers met the tongue cell of Yumi in episode 3, and chapter 4 will introduce the tongue cell of Babi. The special meeting between the two cells could keep the viewers glued to the screens.

K-drama fans can watch the next episode of this fantasy romance drama on TVING Saturday, June 18, at 4 pm KST. International viewers can stream the show with subtitles on various online platforms, including Viki.