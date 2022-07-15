Yumi's Cells 2 Episode 12 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Yumi's Cells 2 episode 12 will air on TVING Saturday, July 16, at 4 pm KST, and it will feature a love triangle between Kim Go Eun, GOT7 member Jinyoung, and Ahn Bo Hyun. The female lead met her ex-boyfriend again in episode 10, and he was excited to know that she was single.

Goo Woong decided to ask Kim Yumi for a second chance, for which he approached illustrator Control Z. The illustrator helped the game developer meet his former lover. Woong used the opportunity to get close to Yumi and rekindle his relationship with her.

However, the former couple gets entangled in a love triangle after Yoo Babi approaches Yumi with a new beginning in mind. The marketing manager is back in town and started working in the main office. Although Yumi tried to avoid a meeting with him, she unexpectedly crossed paths with him, and he used the opportunity to convince her.

Indifferent Approches

The production team has released several promotional stills for this week. They focus on Yumi's approach toward her former lovers. The images featuring Yumi and Woong show the former couple casually chatting in a cafe. Meanwhile, the photos of Yumi with Babi show her uncomfortably looking at her ex-boyfriend.

Babi may not receive a warm welcome from his former lover. His presence might send the cell village into a frenzy because they got into trouble because of him. The viewers will have to watch the mini-series on Saturday to find out how Yumi will deal with the unexpected encounter with the marketing manager.

How to Watch

Yumi's Cells 2 episode 12 will air on TVING Saturday, July 16, at 4 pm KST. People in Kora can watch the chapter on the streaming platform. People from different parts of the world, including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Singapore, Denmark, India, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Mexico, Spain, and Denmark, can watch it with subtitles on other streaming platforms, including Viki.