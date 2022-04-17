BTS To Release New Album in June; Boyband Unveils Comeback Teaser at Las Vegas Concert

The wait is over as BTS has announced their long-awaited comeback on the last day of their Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Las Vegas. After their final performance at the Allegiant Stadium, the boy band released a short video with a cryptic message on Saturday. The clip hinted at their comeback in June ahead of their ninth debut anniversary.

The teaser began by highlighting the previous works of the seven-member boy group. It then featured a caption that read: We Are Bulletproof, hinting at the release of a new album. The boyband's logo and their comeback date, which is June 10, were also featured towards the end of the video.

Shortly, Big Hit Music shared the teaser video on the official Twitter page of the boyband. The agency also released an official statement about the group's comeback on the boy band's fan community Weverse. The firm revealed the group will release a new album on June 10.

Here is the Complete Statement:

Hello, This is Big Hit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS' new album. Thank You.

Watch the Teaser Below

A New BTS Album

The boyband members have been hinting about a new chapter for them at the beginning of this year. The surprise video teaser hints at a new album release, and the Army is rejoicing about it. The fans have started celebrating the comeback online with several messages on various social media platforms.

BTS Army is more than excited about the boyband's comeback as the comeback date follows within the period of the BTS Festa. It is a fest the boy group holds for their fandom every year. The comeback date of the boyband falls a few days before the ninth debut anniversary of the group. The seven-member group will celebrate its ninth debut anniversary on June 13.

The group released their last song, Permission to Dance, in July 2021. They released a collaboration single with Coldplay, My Universe, in September 2021.

Fans' Reactions

BTS army is excited about the announcement of the boyband's comeback as the fans waited for it for a long time.

Hopefully whoever does Vlive today will spill some details. Cuz I'm confused and excited right now, another tweet read.

I can't believe that i witness all those Eras & already new era is coming and i still with them, They are truly my 10's , my 20's, the LOML @BTS_twt BTS IS COMING, the third person stated.

we're about to be hit with a huge wave!! it's happening a new era is officially coming and BTS is once again blossoming!! excited and can't wait to see what they have in store for us; it's going to be crazy and something we never would have expected!! Another tweet read.